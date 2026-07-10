The identity of the President's new representative for culture has been revealed

In accordance with the decree of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Hasan Ravshanovich Solihov has been appointed as the President's representative for cultural affairs.

Giyosiddin Rejabov, who previously held this position, was relieved of his duties due to his transfer to another job. He had begun his tenure as the President's representative for cultural affairs on April 29 of this year. Prior to that, he worked as a department head in the Creative Economy and Tourism Department of the Presidential Administration.

The newly appointed Hasan Solihov has recently been serving as the head of the Creative Industry Park. He was born on March 28, 1987, in Tashkent.

Hasan Solihov graduated from the Tashkent State Higher School of National Dance and Choreography in 2004 with a specialization in ensemble artist, and in 2008, he successfully graduated from the Mannon Uygur Tashkent State Institute of Arts with a degree in drama theater and film acting.

He began his career in 2006 at the Youth Theater of Uzbekistan. Hasan Solihov is also known as the founder of the ArtCraft Production company.

This appointment is considered another important personnel change in the country's cultural management system.