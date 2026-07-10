Max national messenger continues global expansion: Now in Spanish

·2·Technology
Max national messenger continues global expansion: Now in Spanish

The Max national messenger, gaining popularity among users in Uzbekistan, has taken the next step in adapting its interface to international languages. The app's developers announced the addition of a Spanish interface to the Android version of the messenger. This update will help the platform strengthen its position not only in the CIS region but also in Latin American and European markets. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the messenger's press service, users can select Spanish in the settings menu by updating the app to the latest version. Once the language is changed, all core functions—video calls, group polls, and privacy settings—will be fully displayed in Spanish. Previously, an English interface was also launched on the platform.

International reach and user base

Currently, registration for the Max messenger is open to residents of 40 countries, including nations in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. As of July, the number of foreign users on the platform has exceeded 10 million. This figure demonstrates that the national project is competitive on a global scale.

Interestingly, the highest download rates for the messenger are recorded in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Belarus. Significant user activity has also been noted in countries such as Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, India, and Turkey.

The introduction of Spanish is no coincidence, as Latin American countries represent a strategically important new market for the messenger. Since Spanish is the primary means of communication in this region, the goal is to create a convenient environment for local users. This will help the Max messenger expand its audience in competition with global giants like Telegram or WhatsApp.

Experts believe that the rapid development of the national messenger and its transition to a multi-language interface indicate its broad technical capabilities. Further addition of other popular languages and enrichment of functional features are expected in the future.

Max МессенжериТехнологияAndroidМобил ИловаМиллий Лойиҳа
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Abror Shuhratov
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