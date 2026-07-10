Macron writes after France's win: Special praise for Morocco too

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the national team following their victory over Morocco in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.

France has advanced to the semi-finals, but in his reaction, Macron highlighted not only the success of 'Les Bleus' but also the worthy performance of the Moroccan team.

France in the semi-finals

The French national team defeated Morocco to reach the 2026 World Cup semi-finals.

Following this result, confidence in the national team has grown even further in the country. The French have reached the decisive stage of the tournament and continue their fight for the title.

Macron: 'Proud of our Blues'

Emmanuel Macron congratulated the French team on the social network X.

'I am proud of our Blues,' the French President wrote.

This brief message shows that the team's advancement to the semi-finals is being celebrated as a major event in France.

Applause for Morocco as well

In his congratulatory message, Macron did not overlook the Moroccan national team.

'Special applause to Morocco — they were a worthy and strong opponent tonight, just as they were four years ago,' he said.

These words signify that the match between France and Morocco will be remembered not just for the result, but for the spirit of sportsmanship and competition.

'In the spirit of honor and brotherhood'

The French President described reaching the semi-finals as being 'in the spirit of honor and brotherhood'.

'France is in the semi-finals — in the spirit of honor and brotherhood!' Macron wrote.

This phrase further reinforced the political and sporting symbolism following the match.

Who will be France's next opponent?

In the semi-finals, France will face the winner of the match between Spain and Belgium.

Both potential opponents have high-level squads. Therefore, another major test awaits France.

One more step on the road to the title

The victory over Morocco once again showed that France's ambitions in the 2026 World Cup are serious.

Now the main question for 'Les Bleus' is: will this confidence and consistency be maintained in the semi-finals?