The Round of 16 clash between Argentina and Egypt at the World Cup has caused a major stir in the football world. Trailing by two goals, the reigning champions showed incredible resilience to turn the game around. However, the aftermath of this match in Atlanta has been marred by controversy and accusations that go beyond sporting principles. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

By the 67th minute, Egypt unexpectedly took a 2-0 lead. Goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mustafa Zico, combined with a missed penalty by Lionel Messi, had put Argentina on the brink of elimination. But Lionel Scaloni's men displayed true championship character with 11 minutes remaining.

A miracle in 14 minutes

In a difficult situation, Cristian Romero saved the team—he converted a pass from Lionel Messi to narrow the gap. Soon after, Lionel Messi showcased his skill to restore parity. In the third minute of stoppage time, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez scored the winner, sending the stadium into a frenzy. The tears of Lionel Messi and coach Scaloni proved how vital this victory was for Argentina.

However, the Egyptian side could not accept the defeat gracefully. After the match, the Egyptian Football Association filed an official complaint with FIFA, accusing the French officiating team of corruption and bias toward Argentina. They believe the referees made several critical errors during the match.

Egypt's protests and the officiating issue

The main grievances from the Egyptians concern a disallowed goal at 1-0 and an incident involving Mohamed Salah late in the game. The Egyptian side insists that Salah was fouled inside the penalty area and that a spot-kick should have been awarded. The fact that Argentina scored the winning goal on a counter-attack just seconds after that incident further fueled the protests.

According to ixbt.com, the Egyptian side is demanding that the referees be removed from the tournament. However, football experts and analysts do not consider Argentina's victory to be mere luck or the result of refereeing assistance. It is, first and foremost, the result of the grit and skill of a team that did not lose its composure in the most difficult moments.

Such buzz around the Argentina national team is nothing new. As many fans as they have worldwide, they have just as many critics. However, the result on the pitch shows that the team led by Lionel Messi is not ready to vacate the throne yet. This victory leads them to the quarter-finals and once again confirms their status as a top contender in the title race.