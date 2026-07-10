A New Leader in the Quantum Computing Race: Oratomic Secures $300 Million Investment

Oratomic, a startup operating in the field of quantum computing technologies, has successfully raised $300 million in its first major investment round. These funds will be directed toward creating the first practically viable quantum computer by the end of the decade. This event has caused a major stir in the tech world, as the company's proposed approach promises to solve existing problems with significantly fewer resources. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The investment round was led by prestigious funds such as ARCH Venture Partners, Spark Capital, and Khosla Ventures. Major investors such as Jeff Bezos's Bezos Expeditions, Index Ventures, and General Catalyst also participated in the project. According to TechCrunch, Oratomic, founded by Caltech physicists, uses "optical tweezers" laser technology to control qubits.

A revolutionary approach to error correction

The main problem with quantum computers is their extreme sensitivity to external noise, which leads to errors in calculations. Oratomic researchers have discovered a new method of error correction, which allows for building a stable system with far fewer qubits than previously thought.

CEO Dolev Bluvstein noted that before this scientific breakthrough, the team considered quantum computers a distant commercial prospect. Only after the possibility of error correction with fewer qubits emerged did they decide to commercialize the project. This discovery accelerates the transition of quantum technologies from laboratory walls to practical application.

Fewer qubits, more efficiency

While many companies are currently working on systems with millions of qubits, Oratomic aims to create a full-scale computer using only 10,000 to 20,000 qubits. According to Bluvstein, they have already tested all key components on a small scale. This shows that the project is not only cheaper but also simpler from an implementation standpoint.

Unlike its competitors, Oratomic does not plan to sell intermediate-stage (NISQ — Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum) prototypes. The company is focusing directly on the final, perfect product. This approach puts it on par with giants like the $7 billion-valued PsiQuantum, but Oratomic's technology stands out for its significantly higher efficiency.

The launch of full-scale quantum computers is expected to revolutionize the following fields:

Biotechnology and the creation of new drugs;

Modeling complex chemical processes;

Optimization of logistics and transport systems;

Accelerating AI algorithms;

Cryptography and data security.

Currently, there is high investor activity in the quantum technology market. Startups like Infleqtion and Quantanium have gone public, while shares of companies like Rigetti and IonQ have appreciated significantly over the last 18 months. The $300 million investment received by Oratomic is further proof of the high level of confidence in this sector.