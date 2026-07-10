Netflix returns to traditional TV format: Live channels coming to the platform

·29·Technology
Netflix returns to traditional TV format: Live channels coming to the platform

Netflix, the world's largest streaming platform, is testing a new and unexpected way to retain user attention. The company plans to launch live channels that operate 24/7, similar to traditional television. This move aims to increase watch time on the platform and provide users with convenience in content selection. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to The Wall Street Journal, this new feature will allow subscribers to simply turn on one of the available channels instead of searching for a specific series or movie. For example, users will be able to watch popular projects like "Avatar: The Last Airbender" or thriller movies consecutively through dedicated channels. This method is especially designed for audiences who want something playing in the background while doing chores.

Competition and advertising revenue

This strategy will lead Netflix to compete directly with free, ad-supported streaming services like Pluto TV and Tubi. Experts believe that the live broadcast format could significantly develop the company's advertising business. The point is that users generally cannot skip ads in live broadcasts, which creates an attractive platform for brands.

Netflix is also considering offering bundled subscriptions in partnership with other streaming services. According to reports, drawing on the experience of Apple and Amazon, Netflix may host content from services like Peacock on its platform. This allows users to access more content through a single interface without paying separately for multiple services.

Declining viewership and new strategies

The reason for such drastic measures by Netflix is the recent decline in viewer engagement. According to data from the analytical company Nielsen, Netflix's share of total television viewing dropped to 7.8 percent in April. Bloomberg reports that the company's management is concerned about a significant drop in the audience between the first and second seasons of original series.

To rectify the situation, the platform is exploring a number of new directions:

  • Short-form video and video podcast formats;
  • New gaming apps for children;
  • Negotiations to acquire the popular social network Letterboxd for film enthusiasts.

So far, Netflix officials have declined to comment officially on these developments. However, experts note that the streaming giant is moving away from its classic "video on demand" (VOD) model toward becoming a hybrid media platform. This indicates that the boundary between digital television and streaming will continue to blur, even in rapidly developing markets like Uzbekistan.

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