Disney+ plans to introduce a free subscription tier

Disney, one of the world's largest media giants, is considering launching a new, completely free, ad-supported subscription plan for its Disney+ streaming platform. This move is expected to be a strategic shift to expand the platform's audience and increase competitiveness. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Business Insider, Disney's Chief Product and Technology Officer Adam Smith discussed this matter at a recent internal meeting. While there is no concrete information yet on which movies or series will be offered for free or when this service will officially launch, the company's leadership is showing serious interest in a free content model.

Competition and market demand

The primary reason for Disney+ considering such a decision is the desire to compete with free services like YouTube and Tubi. Recently, there has been a growing trend among users to abandon paid subscriptions in favor of platforms that offer free content in exchange for watching advertisements.

According to data from the analytics firm Nielsen, the market share of free streaming services is increasing every year. For example, in the US, the share of such services in total viewing time is projected to rise from 12.7 percent in 2024 to 18.7 percent by 2026. This is a serious signal for services based on the traditional paid subscription model.

New strategy in the streaming market

Currently, major competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime rely primarily on paid subscriptions. However, platforms like Apple TV+ and Paramount+ have already created opportunities for unregistered users to watch the first episodes of some series for free. Disney+ intends to expand this model further by offering a portion of its library on a permanent free basis.

This news could also be significant for users in Uzbekistan. Currently, the prices of many international streaming services are somewhat high for the local market. The introduction of a free, ad-supported model will help high-quality media products reach a wider audience.

In conclusion, by revising its pricing policy, Disney+ aims not only to attract new users but also to ensure its financial stability through advertising revenue. If this project is successfully implemented, the era of free content in the streaming world will undoubtedly reach a new level.