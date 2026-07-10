Sandro Tonali joins Tottenham for £100 million: The London factor and a new project

The latest Premier League transfer window has kicked off with a sensational deal. Italian national team midfielder Sandro Tonali has become a Tottenham Hotspur player for £100 million (approximately $134 million). This transfer is drawing public attention not only for its financial scale but also because the player chose the "Spurs" despite interest from giants like Manchester United. This is reported by Goal.com .

Tottenham faced an unexpected crisis in recent seasons. The team finished 17th in the league for two consecutive years, even risking relegation. However, under the management of Roberto De Zerbi, the club won the Europa League last season, restoring some of its prestige. Now, the club's management aims to fundamentally renew the squad and compete for top positions.

Why London?

Former club midfielder Danny Murphy discussed the behind-the-scenes aspects of this transfer in an interview with Goal.com. In his opinion, the prestige and living conditions of London played a major role in Sandro Tonali's choice. Murphy emphasized that the British capital remains an attractive destination for foreign players.

"It would be naive to deny that London holds a special place for foreign guys. Based on my experience, I can say that this factor decides a lot. If teams like Manchester United, Manchester City, or Liverpool had made a firm financial offer for Tonali like Tottenham did, he might have made a different decision. Because the opportunity to win trophies usually outweighs the location," says Murphy.

At the same time, Tottenham's management did everything possible to convince the player. While other rival clubs were unwilling to cross certain thresholds regarding transfer fees or wages, the London club spared no expense for the Italian star. This is said to have been the decisive factor in Tonali's move to North London.

Large-scale reforms at the club

Sandro Tonali is not Tottenham's only major signing this summer. To strengthen the squad, the club has also added the following players:

Matheus Fernandes — a talented midfielder joining from West Ham;

Jan Paul van Hecke — a central defender who was the backbone of Brighton's defense.

The coaching staff led by Roberto De Zerbi now plans to clear the squad of surplus players who are not delivering the expected results. A number of players are expected to leave the club in the coming weeks. Tonali is set to become the key figure in the team's new midfield and must lead Tottenham back to the Champions League level.

In conclusion, the transfer of Sandro Tonali proves that Tottenham's ambitions remain high. Although the team has gone through difficult times in the domestic league in recent years, financial power and the London factor still serve as the main weapons in attracting strong players.