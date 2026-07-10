A Solution for Smartphone Fatigue: Dumb Co Introduces 'Smart' Feature Phones

While smartphones have become an integral part of our lives in the modern world, excessive dependence on them triggers mental fatigue and constant anxiety in many people. According to TechCrunch, the startup Dumb Co has offered a unique solution to this problem, developing a special "dumbphone" model for those who want to temporarily step away from devices like the iPhone. This is not just a return to old technology, but a golden balance between digital detox and real life. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The company's core idea is not to abandon the smartphone entirely, but to leave it at home for a while and go out with a compact device that has only the most essential functions. One of Dumb Co's founders, Lidia Peabody, sharing her experience, emphasizes that distancing herself from her smartphone has had a positive impact on her mental state and relieved her of constant anxiety. According to her, the hours spent in front of a screen drain a person without them even realizing it.

Technological capabilities and convenience

Although the device offered by Dumb Co resembles the TCL feature phones of the early 2000s in appearance, its internal software is adapted to modern requirements. The device provides users with the following capabilities:

Communication via WhatsApp messenger;

Listening to music on Spotify and Apple Music apps;

Using the Uber service;

Receiving iMessage messages via third-party apps.

Most importantly, this phone syncs with your smartphone. Through the call forwarding function, you can receive all incoming calls to your iPhone on this small phone. This allows the user to stay in touch with loved ones while distancing themselves from the endless feed of social media.

According to company representative Afreka Ebanks, such devices help restore live communication in society. "We want people to interact more with each other instead of staring at their smartphones. This phone is not just a communication tool, but also a great conversation starter," she says. Using a feature phone in public is sparking interest and even envy in many.

Of course, using a "dumbphone" also has its own challenges. For example, typing on the T9 system is much slower and more inconvenient than on a touchscreen. Also, the device's operating speed cannot compete with modern flagships. However, it is precisely this "slowness" that teaches a person not to rush and to enjoy the moment.

In the Uzbekistan market, there has also been a specific growth in demand for simple feature phones in recent years. Although many use them as a secondary means of communication, projects like Dumb Co could become a new trend for the younger generation tired of the digital world. For those exhausted by the endless possibilities of smartphones, such "smart" feature phones are expected to be a real salvation.