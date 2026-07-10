China Catches Up to Elon Musk in Space Race: Reusable Rocket Successfully Tested

A major step in China's space industry is capturing the attention of the global community. The state-owned Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) successfully launched a Long March rocket and managed to land its booster on a specialized ship at sea. With this, China has become the second country in the world after the USA to master such complex technology. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This achievement is seen as a worthy response to the Falcon 9 rockets from Elon Musk's SpaceX, which have drastically reduced the cost of space flights. According to CASC, there are plans to reuse this booster by the end of the year, which will take economic efficiency for China's space programs to a new level.

Technological difference and unique approach

Chinese engineers have chosen a path slightly different from the technology used by SpaceX. While Falcon 9 rockets deploy landing legs and sit vertically on a platform, China's Long March rocket is caught using a special net mounted on a massive frame on the ship. However, both cases require highly complex guidance software, sensors, and durable engines capable of surviving atmospheric reentry.

SpaceX is currently expanding its Starlink satellite network using its reusable rockets and is also fulfilling critical orders for NASA and the US Department of Defense. China's mastery of this technology gives it not only scientific but also strategic advantages.

Global competition and security issues

Although Chinese and US companies do not compete directly for customers due to national security regulations, this technology could shift the balance in the global market. Reusable rockets will allow China to create its own Starlink alternative and launch orbital data centers. This poses serious competition to Western technologies, especially in the markets of Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Currently, other private companies are also conducting research in this direction:

Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos, has successfully returned its booster but has paused tests due to recent explosions;

Rocket Lab is working on a reusable rocket called Neutron;

Stoke Space plans to test a fully reusable rocket this year.

At the same time, Elon Musk has no intention of slowing down. His massive Starship rocket is expected to make its next flight in the coming days. If Starship becomes fully operational, it will surpass all existing rockets in payload capacity and further solidify US dominance in space.