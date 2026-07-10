International university campus to be built in Tashkent: plan approved

A new chapter may be beginning for Uzbekistan's higher education system. A plan to establish an international university campus in Tashkent, which would bring together prestigious universities from around the world, has been presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

If the project is implemented, the country will not only increase the number of foreign university branches but could also become one of the major international educational hubs in Central Asia.

An international university campus may be established in Tashkent

On July 10, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed proposals aimed at introducing secondary specialized, vocational, and higher education programs based on international standards, as well as expanding academic cooperation with prestigious foreign universities.

The idea of building a Tashkent international university campus was discussed at the meeting. It is planned to house branches of world-renowned higher education institutions there.

Successful global models serve as a foundation

It is reported that a number of international experiences were studied in developing the concept for the new campus. These include:

Education City in Qatar;

Dubai International Academic City in the United Arab Emirates;

Incheon Global Campus in the Republic of Korea.

Such educational clusters are distinguished by their ability to bring dozens of leading universities together in one area, creating an international environment for students.

What opportunities will be created for foreign universities?

According to the submitted proposals, the new campus will feature:

the opening of branches of prestigious foreign universities;

the construction of modern campuses and student dormitories;

simplified licensing procedures;

the allocation of grants and scholarships;

customs and tax incentives;

the development of mechanisms to cover a portion of royalty payments.

These measures are aimed at making Uzbekistan more attractive for international higher education institutions.

The main goal is to become an educational hub for the region

The presentation noted that the strategic goal of the project is to widely introduce international educational programs and standards in Uzbekistan, transforming the country into one of the leading educational centers in Central Asia.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev approved the proposals and gave relevant instructions to the responsible agencies regarding the implementation of the project.

What do you think? If prestigious world universities are brought together in Tashkent, what new opportunities will this create for young people in Uzbekistan? Leave your thoughts in the comments.