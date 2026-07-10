Fizz app for colleges accuses Sidechat and Maveron investor of espionage

·22·Technology
Fizz app for colleges accuses Sidechat and Maveron investor of espionage

The legal dispute between the social platform Fizz, popular among US college students, and its main competitor Sidechat has reached a new stage. According to new court documents, Fizz is accusing Jerry Lu, an investor at the venture capital firm Maveron, of stealing confidential business information and passing it on to competitors. This situation raises serious questions about trust between startups and investors in the venture market. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to the initial lawsuit, Jerry Lu allegedly held meetings with Fizz founders under the guise of investment interest. However, confidential information obtained during these meetings—such as the company's growth strategy, user metrics, and product roadmap—was immediately provided to the owners of Sidechat, a rival. This data was considered critical for strengthening the startup's market position.

Unfair competitive practices

The rivalry between Fizz and Sidechat has been intense for some time. Both platforms serve as spaces for anonymous communication and gossip for college students. Fizz accuses its competitor not only of data theft but also of other unfair practices. These include:

  • Obstructing the launch of the Fizz app on new college campuses;
  • Spreading false rumors about an alleged breach of the Fizz database;
  • Sending unfounded spam reports against Fizz to Instagram;
  • Paying students to delete the Fizz app.
It turns out that after meeting with Fizz founders Teddy Solomon and Ashton Cofer in 2022, Jerry Lu sent the notes he took to Flower Ave Inc., the owner of Sidechat. Interestingly, Lu later officially invested in the Sidechat project. Screenshots and correspondence submitted to the court indicate that this exchange of confidential information was systematic.

Negative aspects of anonymous apps

Although these apps are popular among students, their operations are heavily criticized by educational institutions. For example, the University of North Carolina (UNC) system has banned the use of these apps on its campuses. This was due to cyberbullying and posts attacking students' personal dignity observed on anonymous platforms.

This lawsuit has reignited debates in the tech world regarding the ethics of venture investors. Many startup founders entrust their business secrets to investors during the fundraising process. If the court rules in favor of Fizz, it could lead to new legal hurdles and stricter requirements in the relationship between venture capitalists and startups.

Currently, representatives for Sidechat and Maveron have not provided an official response to these allegations. However, new details emerging during the trial suggest that Sidechat's strategic plans related to its 2023 acquisition of the popular Yik Yak app may have also been built on Fizz's data.

FizzSidechatСтартапВенчурТехнология
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