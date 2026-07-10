Archaeologists discover unexpected room under Roman emperor's palace

·48·World
Archaeologists discover unexpected room under Roman emperor's palace

In the famous Hadrian's Villa in Tivoli, Italy, archaeologists have made another significant discovery. During excavations, a hidden underground structure was found beneath the palace belonging to one of Rome's legendary emperors. Experts believe that this find could be the oldest structure known to date in the complex. This was announced by the Pablo de Olavide University (UPO) in Seville, Spain.

It turns out that this vast palace was the residence of the famous Emperor Hadrian, who ruled the Roman Empire from 117 to 138 AD. Hadrian, who built the famous Hadrian's Wall in northern Britain, holds a special place in history for his travels across the Roman Empire. Today, his villa is a UNESCO World Heritage site, attracting thousands of tourists and scholars every year.

The underground structure discovered by archaeologists is estimated to date back to the Roman Republic period, which spanned from 509 to 27 BC, long before Hadrian's time. This means the structure existed centuries before the imperial palace was built.

The floor and walls of an ancient building decorated with brick and mosaic.

Experts believe the underground rooms may have served as storage areas or silos for grain. Later, the building fell into disuse and was partially filled with ancient construction debris and ceramics.

Project leader and archaeologist Rafael Hidalgo noted that it was unexpected for the structure not to be completely buried in soil. Further excavations revealed even more interesting findings.

Many ceramic fragments were found in the underground rooms, as well as architectural terracotta decorations that once adorned the roofs of nearby buildings. Some decorations feature dog heads, while others depict bull heads, preserving valuable information about ancient Roman architecture.

Scientists say the materials found are crucial for determining when this ancient villa was built and how long it was in use. This helps enrich knowledge about the historical complex that existed before Hadrian's palace.

Ancient stone ruins under the open sky and the green area surrounding them.

Another remarkable aspect is that the vaulted roof of the underground structure has been preserved in almost perfect condition. Archaeologists note that in such structures, roofs usually collapse over time. However, this time, even the traces of the wooden molds used by the ancient Romans during the concrete pouring process were clearly visible.

Experts say this discovery could fill important gaps in Roman history, as Hadrian demolished much of the previous buildings when constructing his palace, leaving very little information about them.

АдрианTivoliИталияПабло де Олавиде университетиРафаэль Идальго
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

“If something happens to me...”: Trump reveals secret directive regarding Iran“If something happens to me...”: Trump reveals secret directive regarding IranToday, 23:03Europe takes a stand against Instagram and Facebook: Meta faces massive finesEurope takes a stand against Instagram and Facebook: Meta faces massive finesToday, 22:58Major Clash in Lviv: Crowd Overturns Military Recruitment VehicleMajor Clash in Lviv: Crowd Overturns Military Recruitment VehicleToday, 22:15In Baku, a bus driver left passengers inside to go smokeIn Baku, a bus driver left passengers inside to go smokeToday, 21:113,000-Year-Old Embracing Couple Remains Found in Grave in Ukraine3,000-Year-Old Embracing Couple Remains Found in Grave in UkraineToday, 19:42Small aircraft makes emergency water landing in HaitiSmall aircraft makes emergency water landing in HaitiToday, 19:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time