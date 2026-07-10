SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in the largest foreign IPO in US history

·34·Technology
SK Hynix raises $26.5 billion in the largest foreign IPO in US history

South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix has raised $26.5 billion through its debut on the US stock market. This figure marks the largest IPO (initial public offering) by a foreign company in the history of American exchanges, surpassing the 2014 record set by Alibaba ($25 billion). This success once again proves the high level of global interest in AI technologies. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

As the company listed its shares on the Nasdaq exchange, it was noted that demand among investors was seven times higher than supply. Although SK Hynix offered its shares at a 2.7 percent premium over the average price on the Seoul exchange, the stock price rose by another 14 percent as soon as trading began. This situation shows that the company has bypassed the "Korea discount" phenomenon—the undervaluation of prices due to geopolitical risks and governance systems typical for Korean companies.

Artificial Intelligence and the NVIDIA factor

The main reason for SK Hynix's success is its leadership in producing High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), which is critical for AI chips. Currently, NVIDIA relies on SK Hynix products for its GPUs. With the rising global demand for AI systems, the need for these memory chips is growing sharply.

According to ixbt.com, the massive funds raised will be spent on three main areas: building a new factory in South Korea, establishing a chip packaging facility, and purchasing EUV scanners that enable the creation of state-of-the-art semiconductors. These investments are expected to further strengthen the company's position in the technological race.

US strategic demand: New factories

Against the backdrop of SK Hynix entering the US market, the Washington administration has also become active. US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, in a meeting with representatives of the semiconductor industry, called on South Korean companies to build new factories on American soil. Negotiations on this matter are currently underway with Samsung and SK Hynix.

The US government aims to move the production capacities of foreign giants to its own country while supporting local manufacturers like Micron. For information, Micron has already announced that it will invest $250 billion to build new factories in the US and create more than 90,000 jobs.

For technology enthusiasts and investors in Uzbekistan, this news indicates that the balance of power in the global semiconductor market is shifting. The activity of brands like SK Hynix and Samsung in the US market could directly affect the price and availability of gadgets and server equipment in the future.

СК ҲйнихIPOЯримўтказгичларСунъий ИнтеллектNVIDIA
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