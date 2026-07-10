Major personnel rotation at the Ministry of Culture: Four deputies replaced

·45·Society
Major personnel rotation at the Ministry of Culture: Four deputies replaced

Significant personnel changes have taken place within the system of the Ministry of Culture of Uzbekistan. By the relevant decrees of the President of Uzbekistan, four deputy ministers were relieved of their posts due to their "transfer to other work," and new leaders were appointed in their place.

Among the new appointees are a well-known film director, a representative of a famous artistic dynasty, and experienced industry professionals. Zamin.uz presents the details of the new appointments at the ministry.

Who was relieved of their duties?

In accordance with the presidential decrees, the following leaders have left their positions as deputy ministers of culture:

  • Bahodir Ahmedov (First Deputy Minister);

  • Avazxon Tojixonov (First Deputy Minister);

  • Murodjon Majidov (Deputy Minister);

  • Yusufjon Usmonov (Deputy Minister).

Who are the newly appointed first deputy ministers?

The following individuals have been deemed worthy of the ministry's most responsible positions:

1. Nodirbek Bakhtiyorovich Sayfullayev — appointed as First Deputy Minister of Culture.

  • Background: He is the son of the late former Minister of Culture, Bakhtiyor Sayfullayev. During his career, Nodirbek Sayfullayev served as Rector of the Kamoliddin Behzod National Institute of Painting and Design (2019-2022) and Head of the Department for the Development of Culture and Art at the Presidential Administration (2022-2024). Prior to this appointment, he had been serving as Rector of the State Institute of Art and Culture of Uzbekistan.

2. Jahongir Odilkhodjayevich Ahmedov — appointed as First Deputy Minister of Culture – Director of the Cinematography Agency under the Ministry.

  • Background: Renowned director Jahongir Ahmedov had been serving as a lead inspector at the Presidential Administration's Department for the Development of Creative Organizations and Cinematography since December 2023, and as Director of the Children's Content Development Center since May 2025. In his new role, he replaces Shuhrat Rizayev, who had been leading the Cinematography Agency since the summer of 2024.

New deputy ministers

The remaining two vacant deputy positions within the ministry system have also been filled by experienced personnel:

  • Odiljon Abduganiyevich Abduqahorov — appointed as Deputy Minister of Culture. He led the "Uzbekkonsert" state institution from 2017 to 2020, later served as head of the International Festivals Directorate under the ministry, and returned to lead "Uzbekkonsert" in March 2025.

  • Sanjar Bakhtiyorovich Bobojonov — appointed as Deputy Minister of Culture. He previously served as Head of the Ministry's Analytical Control Department, a responsible officer in the Presidential Administration's Department for the Development of Culture and Art, and as Chief Inspector of the President's representative unit for culture.

New leadership composition of the Ministry of Culture (Summary table)

Full Name

New Position

Previous Workplace

Nodirbek Sayfullayev

First Deputy Minister

Rector of the State Institute of Art and Culture of Uzbekistan

Jahongir Ahmedov

First Deputy Minister — Director of the Cinematography Agency

Director of the Children's Content Development Center

Odiljon Abduqahhorov

Deputy Minister of Culture

Head of "Uzbekkonsert" state institution

Sanjar Bobojonov

Deputy Minister of Culture

Chief Inspector of the President's representative unit for culture

This major personnel reshuffle is expected to serve to elevate the country's culture, art, and national cinematography sectors to a new level.

ЎзбекистонНодирбек СайфуллаевJahongir AhmedovZamin.uz
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