New higher school to open in Tashkent: graduates to receive two diplomas

A new model may be introduced in Uzbekistan's higher education system that allows students to study based on the programs of several foreign universities simultaneously. As part of the project presented to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, graduates will also receive a foreign diploma recognized in Uzbekistan.

On July 10, the head of state reviewed proposals aimed at introducing secondary specialized, vocational, and higher education programs based on international standards, as well as expanding academic cooperation with prestigious foreign universities.

What is the problem with current joint programs?

The presentation noted that currently, a number of higher education institutions in Uzbekistan operate joint educational programs with foreign universities.

However, such programs are mainly organized between two higher education institutions. For this reason, students have limited opportunities to freely choose their field of study, university, and academic environment.

In international practice, integrated educational programs allow a student to study at several universities during their course of study.

Through this, the student:

experiences the academic environment in different countries;

utilizes programs from multiple universities;

gains knowledge based on international educational standards;

gains experience working with foreign experts.

Where will the new higher school be established?

The presentation proposed the establishment of a Higher School of Integrated Programs within the Tashkent Institute of Architecture and Civil Engineering.

Initially, the educational process is planned to be launched based on the programs of the following British universities:

Northumbria University;

University of Hertfordshire.

In the next stage, it is intended to align the programs with the academic requirements of prestigious global institutions such as Sapienza, Southampton, and Glasgow.

What kind of diploma will graduates receive?

The new higher school is planned to be granted academic, financial, and organizational independence.

Its activities will be overseen by a supervisory board consisting of representatives from government agencies, foreign partner universities, and major companies.

One of the most important aspects is that graduates will receive a foreign partner university diploma officially recognized in Uzbekistan, as well as a diploma from the Higher School of Integrated Programs.

This is expected to increase the competitiveness of young people not only in the local but also in the international labor market.

A new stage based on British standards

Within the framework of the project, it is planned to introduce educational programs up to level 8 in accordance with British standards at the higher school and partner educational institutions.

Additionally, special professional development courses will be organized for executive personnel.

These will focus on the following areas:

strategic thinking;

leadership;

digital management;

decision-making;

results-oriented management.

If the new system is implemented, students will be provided with the opportunity to master the experience of several international universities within a single educational program.