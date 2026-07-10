Fregat upper stage delivered to Vostochniy Cosmodrome for new missions

Preparations for the next space launches at Russia's Vostochniy Cosmodrome have entered a new phase. According to the state corporation Roskosmos, the task of delivering spacecraft to designated orbits is performed by the Fregat universal upper stage, which has been successfully delivered to the cosmodrome. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

An An-124-100 transport aircraft with a massive cargo capacity was used to transport this special load. Upon landing at the cosmodrome's airport, the equipment was immediately directed to the spacecraft assembly and testing facility. Here, specialists will place the unit in its working position and conduct a comprehensive check of all its systems.

Key to complex missions

The Fregat unit stands out in modern astronautics for its versatility. It is primarily used with medium-class launch vehicles. The main task of the device, after separating from the main rocket, is to deliver one or more satellites to precisely calculated points or to direct them beyond near-Earth space.

A unique feature of this technology is that Fregat has its own propulsion system. This allows it to ignite and shut down its engines multiple times during a single flight. As a result, it is possible to perform complex missions, such as placing multiple devices into orbits of different altitudes in sequence using a single rocket.

Regional significance and prospects

The expansion of the use of the Vostochniy Cosmodrome is also of scientific interest to the Central Asian region, particularly Uzbekistan. At a time when there is growing attention in our region to the development of space research and communication, agriculture, and environmental monitoring via satellites, such technological capabilities are of great importance.

In the near future, specialists will complete all necessary laboratory tests before integrating the Fregat unit into the launch vehicle. Details regarding which specific mission this unit will be launched for and which satellites it will carry into orbit are expected to be announced in the next stages of preparation.