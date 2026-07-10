Bigme Hibreak Dual 2: Innovative dual-screen smartphone with 80 Hz refresh rate unveiled

·2·Technology
Bigme Hibreak Dual 2: Innovative dual-screen smartphone with 80 Hz refresh rate unveiled

Bigme, a company known for its unique solutions in the tech world, has unveiled its new generation device — the Hibreak Dual 2 smartphone. This gadget stands out from its competitors in the market by featuring both a traditional IPS screen and an eye-friendly color E Ink display simultaneously. The device is designed not only for readers but also for users striving for maximum efficiency in their workflow. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main highlight of the Hibreak Dual 2 model is the technological leap in its E Ink display. Although such screens are usually characterized by low refresh rates, Bigme engineers have managed to 'accelerate' it up to 80 Hz. According to ixbt.com, this figure is a record for electronic ink screens and ensures smooth imagery when scrolling text or performing standard interface operations.

Two worlds: The harmony of IPS and E Ink

The screens located on the back and front of the smartphone perform different tasks. The main E Ink display is 6.13 inches with a resolution of 824 x 1648 pixels. It is ideal for long reading sessions, working with documents, and protecting eyesight. The second, 5-inch IPS screen operates at a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and can be used for watching videos, playing games, or in applications where color accuracy is important.

The device's technical capabilities also fully meet modern requirements. Inside, it houses a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, which guarantees high performance. Users can choose between 12 or 16 GB of RAM, ensuring the smartphone runs smoothly in multitasking mode.

Additional features and price

The smartphone also offers conveniences for creators and office workers: the device supports a special stylus. This allows for handwritten notes or drawing on the E Ink screen. Regarding connectivity, 5G networks and dual SIM card slots are provided.

  • Main camera: 50-megapixel sensor;
  • Front camera: 5 megapixels;
  • Battery: 4450 mAh;
  • Charging: 30 W fast charging technology.
Pre-orders for the Bigme Hibreak Dual 2 are currently being accepted on the Kickstarter platform. The starting price of the device is set at $560. Although such hybrid devices are not yet widely popular in the market, they could be the perfect solution for professionals who spend long hours staring at smartphone screens.

BigmeСмартфонE InkТехнологияMediaTek
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