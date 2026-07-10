Geely Unveils the World's Fastest Charging Battery: 1 Million km Lifespan

·52·Technology
Geely Unveils the World's Fastest Charging Battery: 1 Million km Lifespan

Chinese automotive group Geely has achieved a true technological revolution in the electric vehicle industry. The new generation Aegis Gold Brick battery, developed by the company's engineers, has set a world record for charging speed. This development is expected to change all stereotypes regarding electric vehicle charging times and battery service life. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

During official tests conducted by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), the Aegis Gold Brick battery became the first in the world to exceed the 1000 kW charging threshold. The maximum power recorded in real-time reached 1093 kW. According to ixbt.com, this figure is several times higher than the fastest charging systems currently available on the market.

Safety and Innovative Cooling System

Based on Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) technology, the key feature of this battery is its "short-blade" elements. This design not only ensures rapid power intake but also provides a high level of safety. According to Chinese standards, the battery temperature should not exceed 65 °C during extreme charging. Geely engineers managed to keep the temperature at 64 °C even at power levels above 1 megawatt.

To achieve this result, the heat exchange area was doubled. This shortened the path for heat to escape the battery and eliminated the risk of system overheating. Thus, drivers can charge at ultra-high speeds without fearing battery degradation.

Long-Life Guarantee

Another astonishing aspect of the new battery is its durability. According to Geely, the Aegis Gold Brick can withstand 4500 full charging cycles. This figure is equivalent to the electric vehicle covering approximately 1 million kilometers. Considering that an average driver in Uzbekistan travels 20-30 thousand kilometers per year, such a battery will not lose its properties throughout the entire service life of the car.

Currently, the first model equipped with this innovative battery, the Lynk & Co 10 electric sedan, has gone on sale in the Chinese market. The price of this car starts at approximately 169,900 yuan. In the future, Geely plans to apply this technology to its other brands and export models as well.

Experts believe that the emergence of megawatt-level charging systems will allow electric vehicles to be charged as quickly as at traditional gas stations (within 5-10 minutes). This could significantly accelerate the transition to electric transport worldwide, including in Uzbekistan, where infrastructure is developing rapidly.

GeelyЭлектромобилТехнологияАккумуляторИнновация
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