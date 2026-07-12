China develops special black box for nuclear spacecraft

·40·Technology
China develops special black box for nuclear spacecraft

Chinese researchers have announced a new level of safety in space exploration. Scientists at the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics have developed a concept for a specially protected "black box" for spacecraft equipped with nuclear power units. This device serves to store flight data and reduce the risk of radioactive material dispersal by transmitting coordinates in the event of a crash. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

In recent years, interest in spacecraft with nuclear energy systems has been growing. Such technologies are crucial for long-range missions where solar panels are ineffective, particularly for flights to Mars. For example, NASA is also exploring nuclear power units for future missions. However, since the crash of such ships to Earth could cause an environmental disaster, a system for locating them and determining their status is a vital necessity.

High durability and BeiDou navigation

According to the engineers' calculations, this compact module, weighing only 4.5 kg and measuring 16.5 × 16.8 cm, is capable of withstanding huge mechanical loads. It can absorb impact energy of up to 25,969 Joules. According to ixbt.com, this module combines both a data recorder and a satellite beacon based on the BeiDou navigation system.

To protect the electronics, the developers created a multi-layer housing. This structure consists of the following parts:

  • Outer heat and impact-resistant shell;
  • Special layer for absorbing impact energy;
  • Hermetic capsule protecting the internal electronic module.
The design was initially modeled on a supercomputer with a power of 1400 Tflops. Calculations showed that the multi-layer protection system is capable of absorbing approximately 90 percent of the impact energy. Subsequently, engineers conducted real-world tests by firing the prototype into the ground at high speed using a ballistic device. As a result, although the outer casing was damaged, the internal electronic module maintained its functionality and continued to transmit signals.

Safety guarantee for future missions

Researchers have also developed an even more advanced version of the device with an inflatable cushioning system. According to modeling results, such a design reduces impact load by another 44 percent and, most importantly, ensures the device stays afloat on the water surface. This makes it much easier to locate spacecraft that have crashed into the ocean.

For now, the project is in the experimental stage. Although Chinese scientists have presented their development, no specific plans have been disclosed regarding when these systems will be installed on real spacecraft. If the technology is implemented, it will become a key safety element in exploring space using nuclear engines.

Such innovations in space technology are also important for countries like Uzbekistan. From a global security perspective, technologies for monitoring nuclear units and rapidly identifying their crash sites serve the interests of all humanity.

ХитойКоинотЯдровий ЭнергияТехнологияBeiDou
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