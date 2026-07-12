Steve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancer

·40·Technology
Steve Jobs' son relies on AI to treat cancer

Reed Jobs, son of Apple founder Steve Jobs, is currently spearheading a massive project at the intersection of technology and medicine. He prefers to talk about revolutionary changes in the fight against cancer and biotechnology rather than his famous surname. The venture firm he founded, Yosemite, is becoming a leading force in funding cancer research and creating next-generation drugs. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In an interview with TechCrunch, Reed Jobs shared the current status and future plans for his Yosemite project, launched in 2023. The company combines traditional venture capital with philanthropic funds to transform academic research into commercial biotech startups. This approach serves as a vital bridge in bringing raw ideas from university laboratories to life.

Collaboration between AI and oncology

Reed Jobs notes that AI technologies currently occupy a large part of Yosemite's operations. AI is accelerating drug discovery and clinical trial design processes to an unprecedented degree. According to him, cancer treatments are not sitting ready in the archives of large pharmaceutical companies; they must be created from scratch using new knowledge and technologies.

The company is currently in the process of forming its second fund of $350 million, one-third of which will be directed toward startups created directly by the Yosemite team. These projects, carried out in collaboration with prestigious universities such as Yale, Berkeley, and Stanford, are aimed at fighting the most complex types of cancer. The remaining funds will be spent on supporting promising biotech companies founded by other teams.

Next-generation therapeutic methods

One of the most interesting projects in the Yosemite portfolio is the company Quarry. This startup is working on a unique method called "induced proximity." In this process, the drug does not simply block disease-causing proteins but physically drags them into the cell's own degradation system to destroy them. This is a completely new and more effective approach in cancer therapy.

Reed Jobs adheres to principles of openness and commitment to innovation in his work. His team currently consists of 17 highly qualified specialists working to bring the latest scientific achievements in oncology to market. Currently, the expiration of patents for many popular drugs is opening new doors for innovative companies like Yosemite.

Such biotechnological approaches are also of great importance for specialists and investors. At a time when cancer treatment methods worldwide are integrating with digital technologies, the experience of funds like Yosemite shows what the future of medicine will look like. Reed Jobs' continuation of his father's technological legacy in the field of medicine, in the pursuit of saving human lives, is highly regarded by industry experts.

Reed JobsЁсемитеСунъий ИнтеллектБиотехнологияСаратон
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