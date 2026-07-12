Follow the Argentina vs Switzerland match live on our website

All 69 Important only 5

74 After a VAR check, Swiss player Breel Embolo was shown a yellow card. The referee deemed it a sufficient punishment.

73 Leandro Paredes was booked by the referee for a rough challenge. The Argentine player acted carelessly against his opponent.

72 Breel Embolo received his second yellow card and left the pitch early. The Swiss player was sent off.

70 After Breel Embolo's previous rough challenge, referee João Pinheiro has decided to review the incident via VAR. This could result in a red card.

69 Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes has been shown a yellow card by the referee.

68 Dan Ndoye scored for Switzerland, but the score remains unchanged.

67 Ricardo Rodriguez found Dan Ndoye with a precise pass. The Swiss player beat Emiliano Martinez, slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

66 Granit Xhaka fired a long-range shot for Switzerland, but Emiliano Martinez made a brilliant save to deny a certain goal.

65 Emiliano Martinez with a brilliant save! Dan Ndoye headed the ball towards the box, but the goalkeeper kept it out.

64 Fabian Rieder took the corner kick, but the Argentine defenders cleared the ball.

64 Dan Ndoye tried to cross into the box for Switzerland, but the defenders cleared the ball. Switzerland will take a corner kick.

62 Referee Joao Pinheiro stopped the game after a rough challenge by Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow.

60 Breel Embolo headed the ball from inside the box, but Emiliano Martinez showed great reflexes to keep his goal safe.

59 Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler committed a foul by holding his opponent, and the referee awarded a free kick.

58 Leandro Paredes is not injured and continues to play for Argentina. He is back on the pitch.

56 Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes is injured and receiving medical attention on the pitch.

54 Leandro Paredes sent the ball into the penalty area, but Gregor Kobel came off his line and claimed it.

52 The corner kick went through the center untouched to the back post. Enzo Fernández headed it over the crossbar.

52 The linesman signals a corner kick, Argentina players are preparing to take it.

52 Julian Alvarez took a shot, but a defender blocked it and the goalkeeper was not troubled.

50 Switzerland forward Breel Embolo is caught offside.

50 Nahuel Molina shot from outside the box, but the ball went well wide of the post.

48 Fabian Rieder took the free kick. He crossed into the penalty area, but the goalkeeper came out in time and claimed the ball.

48 Nicolas Tagliafico committed a foul. Referee Joao Pinheiro awarded a free kick to Switzerland.

47 Fabian Rieder received the ball near the edge of the penalty area and fired a shot, but the Argentine defender made a skillful block.

46 The second half has started! The teams are back on the pitch.

45+5 Referee João Pinheiro blows the whistle to end the first half.

45+3 Lionel Messi took the free kick and restarted play immediately with a short pass.

45+3 Swiss player Djibril Sow committed a very rough foul. Referee João Pinheiro stopped the game and awarded a free kick to Argentina.

45 The fourth official has added 4 minutes of stoppage time.

45 Switzerland's Dan Ndoye is caught offside, the linesman raises his flag.

45 The referee called a foul on Lisandro Martinez for attempting to hold back his opponent. The Argentine player could have been cautioned.

44 Swiss national team forward Breel Embolo was shown a yellow card by the referee for a rough foul.

43 Swiss Remo Freuler took the free kick, but his delivery was inaccurate and the ball went out of play.

42 Leandro Paredes committed a foul. Referee João Pinheiro blew his whistle and awarded a free kick to Switzerland.

40 Lisandro Martinez committed a foul, held back his opponent and was booked for stopping the play.

39 Swiss national team midfielder Denis Zakaria has been shown a yellow card by referee João Pinheiro for a foul.

36 Leandro Paredes committed a foul by bringing down his opponent, and the referee blew the whistle against the Argentine player.

36 Fabian Rieder delivered the free kick into the Switzerland penalty area. The Argentina goalkeeper jumped up, caught the ball and cleared the danger.

35 Julian Alvarez committed a foul for Argentina, referee Joao Pinheiro stopped the game.

35 Fabian Rieder took the corner kick, but the defender blocked the ball.

34 Granit Xhaka delivered a brilliant cross into the box, but the defenders cleared it. Switzerland will take a corner kick.

32 Dan Ndoye went into a challenge aggressively for Switzerland, and João Pinheiro called a foul.

31 Breel Embolo went down in the box, but the referee waved away the Swiss players' penalty appeals.

30 At the 30th minute of the match, possession is 46% for Argentina and 54% for Switzerland.

28 Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka committed a foul and the referee stopped the game.

23 A cooling break has been called for the players on the pitch.

23 Djibril Sow (Switzerland) blatantly held his opponent to prevent him from gaining possession, and the referee stopped play.

22 Referee Joao Pinheiro called a foul on Fabian Rieder for a reckless challenge on his opponent.

20 Argentine forward Julian Alvarez headed towards the goal, but the linesman flagged for offside.

20 Le Suisse Djibril Sow a échappé à son défenseur et a tiré depuis l'extérieur de la surface vers le centre du but, mais Emiliano Martínez était bien placé et s'est facilement saisi du ballon.

17 Ricardo Rodriguez committed a foul for Switzerland, and referee Joao Pinheiro has stopped the game.

15 Granit Xhaka handled the ball, but was surprised by the referee's whistle.

12 Cristian Gabriel Romero was cautioned by the referee for a foul. The Argentine defender received a yellow card.

10 Lionel Messi takes the corner. Alexis Mac Allister heads the ball into the bottom right corner to open the scoring.

9 The ball went out of play. Argentina will take a corner kick.

9 Lionel Messi took the corner kick, but the Swiss defenders cleared the ball to safety.

9 Alexis Mac Allister fired a dangerous shot towards the Argentina goal, but a defender blocked it to clear the danger. Argentina will take a corner kick.

7 The referee blows the whistle! A penalty is awarded to Switzerland after Ricardo Rodriguez handles the ball in the box.

7 Granit Xhaka fired a wayward shot from distance, the ball went into the stands.

6 Djibril Sow tried to deliver a dangerous cross into the box, but the Argentine defenders intercepted the ball.

3 Julian Alvarez committed a foul during the attack, and the referee blew the whistle against the Argentina player.

1 Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria committed a foul, and referee João Pinheiro signaled the infringement.

1 Denis Zakaria fired a shot from outside the box, but the defenders blocked it.

1 The match has started! The game between Argentina and Switzerland is underway, follow along.

07:19 The Switzerland national team has kicked off.

07:19 João Pinheiro has been appointed as the referee for this match.

07:19 Before the match begins, you can check out the starting lineups for today's game.