England defeat Norway in extra time

In the FIFA 2026 World Cup quarter-final, England defeated Norway with a score of 2:1. In the match held at the stadium in Miami, the regular time ended 1:1, and England scored the winning goal in extra time.

Norway opened the scoring in the 36th minute after a goal by Andreas Schjelderup. England responded at the end of the first half. In the 45+2nd minute, Jude Bellingham found the back of the net. In extra time, in the 93rd minute, Bellingham scored once again to put England ahead.

In the match statistics, England looked slightly more active. The team took 14 shots, 8 of which were on target. Norway recorded 13 shots with 5 on target.

England dominated possession with 53 percent. Norway showed a result of 47 percent. The number of passes was also in England's favor: 606 passes. Norway completed 537 passes.

In pass accuracy, England recorded 91 percent, while Norway recorded 86 percent. Regarding fouls, Norway committed 10 and England 8. Norway received 1 yellow card, while England finished the game without any cautions. Offsides were 1:5, and corner kicks were 7:4.

Thus, England advanced past the quarter-finals to the next stage. Norway ended their participation in the tournament.