Negotiations between S7 Airlines and UAC regarding Tu-214 aircraft continue

Reports that negotiations between Russia's S7 Airlines and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) regarding the delivery of Tu-214 passenger aircraft have stalled have been refuted. Dialogue between the parties continues in an active phase, and there is no question of the contract being canceled. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to TASS, citing the S7 press service, the carrier and the manufacturer are in daily contact, and significant progress has been made in several key areas following the memorandum signed in February 2024. Currently, specialists are busy clarifying the technical specifications of the aircraft.

Technical specifications and the crew issue

One of the key points of the negotiations focuses on the cockpit configuration. A modification operated by a two-person crew is a priority for S7 Airlines. This aligns with modern aviation standards and allows for a reduction in operational costs.

Nevertheless, the airline is also considering the possibility of accepting the initial aircraft with a three-person crew (two pilots and a flight engineer) under certain conditions. This could be done to accelerate the production process and avoid delaying the fleet renewal.

Currently, not only technical parameters but also the financial model for aircraft operation and logistics processes are being analyzed in depth. This is a project of strategic importance for the Russian aviation industry, as the need for domestic airliners has increased sharply against the backdrop of international sanctions.

Previously, various unofficial reports circulated in the media suggesting that the terms of the agreement between S7 and UAC were being revised or that delivery deadlines had been postponed indefinitely. However, the official statement has put an end to these rumors.

Tu-214 aircraft are Russian long-range narrow-body airliners, viewed as alternatives to foreign Boeing and Airbus models. These processes are also of interest to the Uzbekistan aviation market, as the safety and technical maintenance of regional flights largely depend on the state of the aviation fleet in neighboring countries.