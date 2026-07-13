Negotiations between S7 Airlines and UAC regarding Tu-214 aircraft continue

·22·Technology
Negotiations between S7 Airlines and UAC regarding Tu-214 aircraft continue

Reports that negotiations between Russia's S7 Airlines and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) regarding the delivery of Tu-214 passenger aircraft have stalled have been refuted. Dialogue between the parties continues in an active phase, and there is no question of the contract being canceled. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to TASS, citing the S7 press service, the carrier and the manufacturer are in daily contact, and significant progress has been made in several key areas following the memorandum signed in February 2024. Currently, specialists are busy clarifying the technical specifications of the aircraft.

Technical specifications and the crew issue

One of the key points of the negotiations focuses on the cockpit configuration. A modification operated by a two-person crew is a priority for S7 Airlines. This aligns with modern aviation standards and allows for a reduction in operational costs.

Nevertheless, the airline is also considering the possibility of accepting the initial aircraft with a three-person crew (two pilots and a flight engineer) under certain conditions. This could be done to accelerate the production process and avoid delaying the fleet renewal.

Currently, not only technical parameters but also the financial model for aircraft operation and logistics processes are being analyzed in depth. This is a project of strategic importance for the Russian aviation industry, as the need for domestic airliners has increased sharply against the backdrop of international sanctions.

Previously, various unofficial reports circulated in the media suggesting that the terms of the agreement between S7 and UAC were being revised or that delivery deadlines had been postponed indefinitely. However, the official statement has put an end to these rumors.

Tu-214 aircraft are Russian long-range narrow-body airliners, viewed as alternatives to foreign Boeing and Airbus models. These processes are also of interest to the Uzbekistan aviation market, as the safety and technical maintenance of regional flights largely depend on the state of the aviation fleet in neighboring countries.

S7ОАКTu-214АвиацияРоссия
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Comment feature for channels launched in Uzbekistan's Max messengerComment feature for channels launched in Uzbekistan's Max messengerToday, 14:59A $6 Million Opportunity: A Major Competition for StartupsA $6 Million Opportunity: A Major Competition for StartupsToday, 14:22Apple M7 Ultra chip to support record-breaking 1.5 TB of RAMApple M7 Ultra chip to support record-breaking 1.5 TB of RAMToday, 13:58Apple begins work on iPhone 20: Anniversary smartphone to feature a completely new lookApple begins work on iPhone 20: Anniversary smartphone to feature a completely new lookToday, 13:25SpaceX to intentionally burn new generation Starlink satellites in the atmosphereSpaceX to intentionally burn new generation Starlink satellites in the atmosphereToday, 12:51SpaceX to Launch Data Centers for AI in SpaceSpaceX to Launch Data Centers for AI in SpaceToday, 12:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures