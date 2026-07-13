SpaceX is ready for flight again: Starship to carry third-generation satellites into space

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has authorized SpaceX to launch new prototypes of the Starship rocket system. This decision was made after the causes of the technical failure that occurred in May were fully identified. Company specialists have resolved the issue, and the next flight is expected to take place this Thursday, July 16. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The upcoming mission will be the second test flight for the third version (V3) of the Starship system. The significance of this flight lies in the fact that for the first time, the rocket will carry third-generation Starlink satellites into space. Until now, Starship had been limited to carrying mock-ups of heavy satellites. Now, real and much more powerful communication devices will be sent into space.

Failure analysis and implemented changes

During the May tests, the Super Heavy booster block successfully lifted off into space, but it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico during its return to Earth. Investigations conducted by SpaceX and the FAA showed that minor differences in the engine ignition sequence caused the block to rotate incorrectly by 90 degrees. Errors in the engine signaling system also contributed to the failure.

Company engineers, having learned from these mistakes, have made a series of changes to the hardware and software. In particular, the reliability of engine re-ignition has been increased, and the flight termination system for emergency situations has been improved. This "fly, fail, and fix" approach is characteristic of the company led by Elon Musk, helping to accelerate the development of space technologies.

New generation Starlink satellites

The next flight is scheduled to launch 20 new-generation Starlink satellites into orbit. These devices are distinguished by the following features:

Inter-satellite links via high-throughput lasers;

Significant increase in internet speed and network capacity;

Design for complete burn-up in the atmosphere upon completion of the space mission;

Equipped with special cameras for filming the exterior of Starship.

SpaceX recently listed its shares on the Nasdaq exchange (IPO), becoming one of the ten most valuable companies in the world. The company managed to raise approximately $86 billion. The Starlink project is currently the most profitable part of the company, but Elon Musk's grand plans, such as interplanetary travel and creating data centers in space, depend entirely on the success of the Starship system.

According to ixbt.com, Starship V3 and the third-generation Starlink satellites are of strategic importance for the future of SpaceX. If Thursday's tests are successful, it will open a new chapter in the era of reusable rocket systems and further reduce the cost of transporting cargo into space.