A triumph in the CAF Champions League, the continent's most prestigious competition, and a debut at the 2026 World Cup – the career of 25-year-old midfielder Jayden Adams was skyrocketing in the summer of 2026. However, shortly after the South African national team concluded its World Cup campaign, a tragic event shook the football world. The young player, full of dreams and grand plans, suddenly passed away.

Zamin.uz presents the details of this unexpected and mysterious loss.

Historic World Cup result and final matches

The South African national team achieved a massive sensation at the 2026 World Cup by reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Talented midfielder Jayden Adams made a significant contribution to this historic success:

He played in all three group stage matches.

Mexico and Czech Republic he started in the crucial matches against.

South Koreaagainst he came on as a substitute.

As it later turned out, the match against Korea was the last of his career. Adams remained on the bench during the knockout match against Canada. A few days after the South African team returned home, the chilling news of the player's death spread.

“No one expected this” — his mentor's grief

Soccer Laduma quotes the player's coach, who could not hide his state of shock:

“This loss has devastated us all. We had just returned from the World Cup and heard this news. We spoke to him just yesterday, and he was looking forward to the new season. That is why we cannot find the words to speak right now. I would only ask for respect for the family's privacy. Yes, I confirm – he has passed away. No one expected this.”

The secret behind the victories: Depression suspected

The causes of the player's death have not yet been officially disclosed. According to some reports, despite his external success, Adams may have been suffering from depression.

However, his psychological consultant Brendin Johnson stated that after the World Cup, Jayden was in a very good and upbeat mood. From a sporting perspective, his career was also going very successfully.

Jayden Adams' short but brilliant achievements:

Year / Season Results and achievements 2024 Debuted for the South African national team and immediately became an Africa Cup of Nations medalist. Last season Became the national champion with Mamelodi Sundowns. 2025/26 season Won the CAF Champions League. He started in all important matches and the final. Summer 2026 Participated in the World Cup and contributed significantly to the team's historic result.

The South African Football Association expressed deep sorrow, noting that the country has lost one of its most talented and promising players. An investigation into the tragic incident is ongoing.