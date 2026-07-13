LAPD drops Flock Safety surveillance system over data security concerns

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the US, has decided to end its partnership with Flock Safety, a company specializing in license plate recognition. As the three-year contract expires, police leadership announced they would abandon the technology due to serious concerns regarding civil liberties and personal privacy. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to reports from ABC7 and The Los Angeles Times, LAPD Chief Information Officer Dean Gialamas cited data security as the reason for the decision. He stated that there are unresolved issues regarding the massive volume of data collected by the cameras and how it is stored. This decision is strategically significant for the third-largest police department in the US, as Flock Safety operates a network of over 80,000 cameras nationwide.

Privacy and security issues

Flock Safety cameras can identify not only license plates but also the make, model, color, and other unique features of a vehicle. However, serious errors in the system's operation have been observed recently. For instance, a journalist from The Drive reported that due to a system error, their test vehicle was flagged as stolen, leading to several days of police pursuit.

Furthermore, cybersecurity experts have identified vulnerabilities in the system. According to TechCrunch, many police accounts were not protected by multi-factor authentication (MFA), creating opportunities for hackers and spies. Journalists from 404 Media even managed to watch live feeds through an exposed database.

Situation in other cities

Los Angeles is not the first to do this. Previously, the cities of Mountain View, California, and South Portland, Maine, also canceled their contracts with Flock Safety. The reasons included:

Violation of the right to privacy;

Use of this data by federal immigration services in violation of local laws;

Innocent drivers being stopped at gunpoint due to technical system errors;

Lack of transparency regarding data sharing with third parties.

Flock Safety spokesperson Holly Beilin stated that the company was surprised by the decision and is ready to resolve any misunderstandings. However, LAPD leadership insists that they will not resume the partnership until new, strict conditions for data storage and usage are established. This situation once again highlights the difficulty of balancing modern surveillance technology with human rights.