Parents arrested for leaving six children in a car during a heatwave

·84·World
Parents arrested for leaving six children in a car during a heatwave

In the U.S. state of Kansas, a married couple left their six children inside a car in scorching heat while they Wingstop went to eat at a fast-food restaurant and were subsequently charged with criminal offenses.

It is reported that 53-year-old Michael Krueger and 40-year-old Tiffany Krueger were inside the restaurant in Salina for approximately 20–30 minutes. During that time, two 7-month-old infants, along with children aged 2, 4, 5, and 13, were left in a vehicle with no air conditioning and only one window partially open.

On the day of the incident, the air temperature in the city reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), and the heat index exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon receiving the report, police and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene to check on the children. No reports of heatstroke were confirmed for any of them. Subsequently, all the children were placed under temporary state protective custody.

Two young children sitting in the back seat of a car.

Salina Fire Department representative Chad Skovill emphasized that children's bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults', stating that children should never be left unattended in a closed vehicle, even for a few minutes.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reminded the public that leaving a car window partially open is not sufficient to protect children from the heat.

Currently, criminal charges have been filed against both Michael and Tiffany Krueger for child endangerment regarding each of the six children.

KansasUSAChild SafetyHeatwaveCrime
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

300-Year-Old Treasure-Filled Ship Discovered in the Norwegian Sea300-Year-Old Treasure-Filled Ship Discovered in the Norwegian SeaToday, 18:16Tragic fire in Bangkok traps people inside barTragic fire in Bangkok traps people inside barToday, 17:5528-year-old man shot dead inside a restaurant in Bodrum28-year-old man shot dead inside a restaurant in BodrumToday, 17:17Ring with 'Allah' inscription found in Viking-era grave in SwedenRing with 'Allah' inscription found in Viking-era grave in SwedenToday, 15:22Dog that understands its owner's gestures captivates social mediaDog that understands its owner's gestures captivates social mediaToday, 15:12India declares one-day national mourningIndia declares one-day national mourningToday, 11:09
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time