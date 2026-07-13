Parents arrested for leaving six children in a car during a heatwave

In the U.S. state of Kansas, a married couple left their six children inside a car in scorching heat while they Wingstop went to eat at a fast-food restaurant and were subsequently charged with criminal offenses.

It is reported that 53-year-old Michael Krueger and 40-year-old Tiffany Krueger were inside the restaurant in Salina for approximately 20–30 minutes. During that time, two 7-month-old infants, along with children aged 2, 4, 5, and 13, were left in a vehicle with no air conditioning and only one window partially open.

On the day of the incident, the air temperature in the city reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104°F), and the heat index exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon receiving the report, police and emergency medical personnel arrived at the scene to check on the children. No reports of heatstroke were confirmed for any of them. Subsequently, all the children were placed under temporary state protective custody.

Salina Fire Department representative Chad Skovill emphasized that children's bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults', stating that children should never be left unattended in a closed vehicle, even for a few minutes.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reminded the public that leaving a car window partially open is not sufficient to protect children from the heat.

Currently, criminal charges have been filed against both Michael and Tiffany Krueger for child endangerment regarding each of the six children.