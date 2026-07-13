Slaven Bilic Returns to Croatia: A New Era After Dalic

A major era has ended for the Croatia national team, and a familiar name returns to the stage. Following Zlatko Dalic's 9-year tenure, the leadership of the national team has been handed back to Slaven Bilic.

HNS approved the decision unanimously

The Croatian Football Federation has officially announced the appointment of Slaven Bilic as the head coach of the national team.

According to the organization's statement, the proposal by HNS President Marian Kustich was unanimously supported by the Executive Committee.

Before the decision was made, the federation's expert commission also fully endorsed Bilic's candidacy.

How did the Dalic era end?

Previously, Croatia exited the World Cup 2026 in the Round of 16 after a 1-2 defeat against Portugal.

Following this, Zlatko Dalic stepped down as head coach of the national team after 9 years.

Dalic will remain one of the most successful coaches in the history of Croatian football. Under his leadership, the team reached the 2018 World Cup final and the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup.

A second return for Bilic

Slaven Bilic knows the Croatia national team well. He previously managed the national team from 2006 to 2012.

During that period, Croatia appeared as a combative, characterful, and attacking team. Now, Bilic faces a completely different task: to ensure a painless generational transition after Dalic.

Coach Era Main event Slaven Bilic 2006–2012 Euro 2008 Quarter-finals Zlatko Dalic 2017–2026 World Cup 2018 Final, World Cup 2022 Semi-final Slaven Bilic From 2026 a new stage began

Where has Bilic worked?

Throughout his career, Bilic has served as head coach for several clubs, including Lokomotiv, Besiktas, West Ham, Al Ittihad, West Bromwich, Watford, and others.

His experience across various leagues could be beneficial for Croatia, as the national team is entering a difficult phase: big names are gradually leaving, and new leaders have yet to fully establish themselves.

What task lies ahead for Croatia?

In recent years, Croatia has been recognized as a stable force in world football. However, following Dalic's departure, the team's future direction remains a major question.

Bilic's task is not just to achieve results. He must maintain the team spirit, integrate new players into the starting lineup, and prepare Croatia for future major tournaments.

The 'I'm back, so everything will automatically be great' approach won't work here. Nostalgia is beautiful in football, but tactics and results are what bring points.

The romance of the return and real pressure

Bilic's return is an emotional event for the fans. He is well-acquainted with the national team environment, the character of Croatian football, and the pressure of major tournaments.

But this return comes with great pressure. Every result after Dalic will be compared. Every defeat could spark discussions like 'it wasn't like this during the Dalic era'.

Therefore, Bilic's first priority is to quickly restore confidence and provide the team with a clear tactical vision.

A new page opens in Croatia

Slaven Bilic's return to the Croatia national team opens a new chapter in the team's history. On one hand, he is a well-known specialist; on the other, he faces entirely new conditions and a new generation.

Now the main question is: can Bilic, on his second attempt, make Croatia one of Europe's most dangerous teams once again?