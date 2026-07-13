Waze navigation app adds Gemini AI and new features

·2·Technology
Waze navigation app adds Gemini AI and new features

The Google-owned navigation service Waze has introduced its latest major update. The Gemini AI assistant is now integrated into the app, allowing drivers to report road conditions through natural conversation and receive personalized routes. These changes aim to improve the user experience and strengthen Waze's position against competitors like Apple Maps. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the updated Waze now suggests routes by analyzing the user's previous trips and urban driving habits. For example, if a driver consistently prefers major highways over narrow streets, the app will prioritize those routes. The personalized navigation feature has now been rolled out globally on Android and iOS platforms.

Conversing with Gemini and smart search

One of the app's most notable new features is searching for destinations using Gemini. Users no longer need to type out specific addresses; instead, they can tap the voice search button and give commands like "Find a coffee shop that is open now," "Look for parking near the mall," or "Show me the cheapest gas station nearby." The AI analyzes these requests and provides a list of the most suitable options.

The process of updating road maps has also been simplified. While drivers could previously report traffic or accidents, it is now possible to provide information about map errors or road closures using natural language. For instance, saying "This road is closed now" is enough—Waze immediately sends this information to local map editors.

Special mode for motorcyclists

Waze has not forgotten about owners of two-wheeled vehicles. The newly introduced "Motorcycle mode" takes into account shortcuts and restrictions specific to motorcycles. This mode not only calculates more accurate arrival times but also warns drivers about potential hazards such as:
  • Potholes and road irregularities;
  • Speed bumps;
  • Raised pedestrian crossings;
  • Road edge drop-offs and narrow bridges.
This mode is currently available in several countries in Latin America and Southeast Asia, but it is expected to be released in other regions soon.

For those who dislike excessive noise during their trip, a "Less chatty" mode has been added. When enabled, the app minimizes voice instructions, providing short alerts only for the most important turns and hazards. This helps the driver stay focused while listening to their favorite music or podcasts.

These updates are also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as Waze is one of the most popular tools among local drivers for detecting speed cameras and traffic jams. Gemini integration and a personalized approach could make navigating the country's complex and rapidly changing road infrastructure even easier.

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