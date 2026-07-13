Unexpected relief in Superliga transfers: Restrictions doubled

The Uzbekistan Professional Football League has introduced an unexpected amendment to the transfer regulations to support Superliga clubs facing severe financial difficulties and to mitigate the negative consequences of the problems that have arisen. The restrictions in effect for the summer transfer window have been partially eased temporarily.

Zamin.uz presents the reasons and details of this important turning point in Uzbek football.

Why did financial problems arise in the clubs?

Today, Superliga football clubs Presidential are being financed based on Decree No. 107 of March 24, 2026, 'On measures to improve financing mechanisms for the sports sector and expand the involvement of business entities in the field.'

Currently, a draft of new regulatory legal documents is being developed that provides for the proportional payment of salaries to local and foreign players and staff. However, until these documents are fully approved, clubs have begun to face difficulties in paying salaries and other expenses.

The situation was further complicated by the following factors:

Contracts without budgets: When the winter transfer window closed on February 20 of this year, the annual expenditure budgets of many clubs had not yet been fully approved. As a result, some clubs signed urgent contracts with high-earning players.

Mandatory reductions: Now, in order to optimize (reduce) their expenses, clubs are terminating contracts early with those expensive players included in the season squad. This has fundamentally changed the teams' summer transfer policies and plans.

New transfer restrictions: What has changed?

According to Article 11.4 of the regulations, clubs could register a very small number of players in the summer transfer window. In June, the League put the issue of temporarily easing this rule on the agenda and decided to double the restrictions.

Indicator Old restriction (per regulations) New temporary restriction (for the 2nd half of 2026) Number of new players 5 players 10 players Number of new goalkeepers 1 goalkeeper 2 goalkeepers

How did the clubs vote?

Before introducing this temporary relief, the League conducted a survey among Superliga clubs. The voting results were as follows:

12 clubs voted in favor of this innovation and supported the proposal.

Bunyodkor, AGMK, and Lokomotiv clubs did not support (opposed) this issue.

Andijon club left the survey unanswered.

Since the majority voted in favor, the League officially allowed the summer transfer window portion of the regulations to be amended to include 10 players and 2 goalkeepers in the season squad.