Unexpected relief in Superliga transfers: Restrictions doubled

·46·Sport
Unexpected relief in Superliga transfers: Restrictions doubled

The Uzbekistan Professional Football League has introduced an unexpected amendment to the transfer regulations to support Superliga clubs facing severe financial difficulties and to mitigate the negative consequences of the problems that have arisen. The restrictions in effect for the summer transfer window have been partially eased temporarily.

Zamin.uz presents the reasons and details of this important turning point in Uzbek football.

Why did financial problems arise in the clubs?

Today, Superliga football clubs Presidential are being financed based on Decree No. 107 of March 24, 2026, 'On measures to improve financing mechanisms for the sports sector and expand the involvement of business entities in the field.'

Currently, a draft of new regulatory legal documents is being developed that provides for the proportional payment of salaries to local and foreign players and staff. However, until these documents are fully approved, clubs have begun to face difficulties in paying salaries and other expenses.

The situation was further complicated by the following factors:

  • Contracts without budgets: When the winter transfer window closed on February 20 of this year, the annual expenditure budgets of many clubs had not yet been fully approved. As a result, some clubs signed urgent contracts with high-earning players.

  • Mandatory reductions: Now, in order to optimize (reduce) their expenses, clubs are terminating contracts early with those expensive players included in the season squad. This has fundamentally changed the teams' summer transfer policies and plans.

New transfer restrictions: What has changed?

According to Article 11.4 of the regulations, clubs could register a very small number of players in the summer transfer window. In June, the League put the issue of temporarily easing this rule on the agenda and decided to double the restrictions.

Indicator

Old restriction (per regulations)

New temporary restriction (for the 2nd half of 2026)

Number of new players

5 players

10 players

Number of new goalkeepers

1 goalkeeper

2 goalkeepers

How did the clubs vote?

Before introducing this temporary relief, the League conducted a survey among Superliga clubs. The voting results were as follows:

  • 12 clubs voted in favor of this innovation and supported the proposal.

  • Bunyodkor, AGMK, and Lokomotiv clubs did not support (opposed) this issue.

  • Andijon club left the survey unanswered.

Since the majority voted in favor, the League officially allowed the summer transfer window portion of the regulations to be amended to include 10 players and 2 goalkeepers in the season squad.

In conclusion: This decision became a real opportunity for clubs on the verge of a financial crisis that are forced to revise their squads. Now teams can let go of expensive players and replace them with a larger number of cheaper, budget-friendly players.

SuperligaUzbekistanFootballTransfersFinance
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona refuses to extend Ferran Torres' contract: The reason is financialBarcelona refuses to extend Ferran Torres' contract: The reason is financialToday, 20:16Tragedy after the 2026 World Cup: 25-year-old star dies unexpectedlyTragedy after the 2026 World Cup: 25-year-old star dies unexpectedlyToday, 19:51Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'Today, 19:46Slaven Bilic Returns to Croatia: A New Era After DalicSlaven Bilic Returns to Croatia: A New Era After DalicToday, 19:40Is Lionel Messi no longer as dangerous: England looks to dethrone ArgentinaIs Lionel Messi no longer as dangerous: England looks to dethrone ArgentinaToday, 19:17Samuel Eto'o: Kylian Mbappe is not appreciated enough in FranceSamuel Eto'o: Kylian Mbappe is not appreciated enough in FranceToday, 19:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret