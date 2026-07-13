HMD introduces the Fame model for compact smartphone enthusiasts

·2·Technology
HMD introduces the Fame model for compact smartphone enthusiasts

At a time when the smartphone market is increasingly flooded with large-screen devices, HMD Global is taking an unexpected direction. According to insiders, the brand is preparing to release the HMD Fame, a smartphone with an ultra-compact size. This device is designed for users who miss modern technology combined with classic ergonomics. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to an Ixbt.com report, the famous insider smashx_60 revealed the first details of the new model on social media. The HMD Fame device is expected to be an improved version of the previously announced HMD Touch model. The main feature of the novelty is its screen, which will have a diagonal of only 3.5 inches. This looks very unusual against the background of the 6.5-6.7-inch "giant" smartphones that have become the standard today.

Changes in control and convenience

Another important aspect of the HMD Fame model is its control system. It is assumed that the device will have full physical buttons instead of the touch elements used in the HMD Touch and Xplora One models. Such an approach prevents accidental presses and makes it much easier to control the device even with one hand or in uncomfortable conditions.

For now, there is no precise information about other technical specifications of the smartphone, in particular its CPU, RAM, or cameras. Nevertheless, experts evaluate this model as an excellent solution for children, the elderly, or proponents of digital detox. Since small-screen devices are rare in the market, the HMD Fame will undoubtedly find its loyal audience.

It is worth noting that HMD Global has not yet made an official statement about this model. However, the insider smashx_60 has previously gained credibility with information about the HMD Icon Flip 1 and other feature phones. This increases the likelihood that the reports about the Fame model are accurate.

In the Uzbekistan market, there is also a constant demand for compact and affordable devices. If the HMD Fame is offered at an affordable price, it could become popular as a secondary phone or a primary simple communication device. The company continues to strengthen its position by combining classic design with modern drivers.

HMDСмартфонТехнологияГаджетHMD Fame
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