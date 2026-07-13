Barcelona refuses to extend Ferran Torres' contract: The reason is financial

Barcelona's sporting director Deco is hesitant to extend the current contract of forward Ferran Torres. Although the player remains an important part of the rotation system under Hansi Flick, the club's difficult financial situation is forcing the management to weigh every step. Behind this decision lies a hidden clause in the previous agreement with Manchester City. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to The Athletic, Barcelona's reluctance to sign a new deal with Torres is linked to the terms of his January 2022 transfer. At that time, the Catalans agreed to pay 55 million euros for the player plus 10 million euros in bonuses. However, another small but significant detail in the contract has become a major hurdle for the club today.

A secret clause in favor of Manchester City

The issue is that if Barcelona officially signs a new contract with Ferran Torres, they will be required to pay an additional 7-8 million euros to the English champions. This would bring the player's total transfer cost to nearly 73 million euros. Given financial constraints and new transfer targets, such as Karim Adeyemi, the club's management does not consider it prudent to spend such a large sum on a rotation player.

In the current situation, club officials are becoming convinced that selling Torres in the summer transfer window is the best path forward. This way, Barcelona will not only avoid the additional payment to Manchester City but also prevent the risk of the player leaving for free as a free agent. Goal.com reports that the player's transfer value remains high, offering an opportunity to boost the club's treasury.

Amid these uncertainties, Paris Saint-Germain is closely monitoring the situation. The French champions are looking for a versatile player to strengthen their attack, and Luis Enrique's team values the Spanish winger highly. Although PSG has not yet made an official offer, the club's interest is said to be quite serious.

Mundo Deportivo adds that Ferran Torres himself may have given the green light to a move to the Parc des Princes. The arrival of new competitors in the Barcelona squad will clearly reduce his minutes on the pitch. For this reason, the 24-year-old is not opposed to continuing his career at another top club.

In conclusion, the Ferran Torres issue has become not just a sporting matter for Barcelona, but a purely economic one. The club's management is expected to make a final decision in the coming months, but for now, all signs point to his departure from Catalonia.