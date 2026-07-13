RZD Backbone Quantum Network Receives Official Certification: A New Level of Security

·25·Technology
RZD Backbone Quantum Network Receives Official Certification: A New Level of Security

The backbone quantum network created by Russian Railways (RZD) has received official certification from the Federal Service for Technical and Export Control (FSTEK). This document confirms that the network meets all requirements for class II protected information systems and complies with the highest standards of information security. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Quantum communication technology uses the laws of quantum physics for data transmission, reducing the possibility of hacking or eavesdropping to almost zero. According to ixbt.com, the obtained certificate now allows the company to provide its quantum network services to external organizations. This is particularly relevant at a time when the demand for protecting critical information infrastructure is growing.

Prospects in Industry and Finance

Experts believe that quantum communication systems will be in high demand primarily in the financial sector, fuel and energy complex, industry, healthcare, and transport. Currently, pilot projects are being implemented to apply this technology with the participation of the Central Bank of Russia, the Federal Treasury, and a number of major commercial banks.

Alexander Shoitov, a representative of the Russian Ministry of Digital Development, noted that quantum communication technology has reached a high stage of development today. The network is planned to be further expanded by 2030, and this process is included in the roadmap within the framework of the "Data Economy" national project.

In the context of Uzbekistan, the issue of cybersecurity and data integrity remains one of the main topics on the agenda. The transition of major transport operators like RZD to quantum technologies may influence regional logistics and digital security standards, as railway connections are a vital link in international transit corridors.

The RZD management emphasizes that obtaining the certificate not only satisfies internal needs but also opens new opportunities for developing the quantum communications market. This network, operating on the basis of quantum key distribution technology, is expected to pave the way for completely abandoning traditional cryptographic methods in the future.

In conclusion, the commercialization of quantum technologies will bring the exchange of confidential information between the public and private sectors to a completely new level. This is a strategically important step in the current environment where the risk of cyberattacks is high.

ТехнологияКвант АлоқасиКиберхавфсизликРЖДРақамли Иқтисодиёт
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