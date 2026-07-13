Japanese companies are paying extra to employees using AI

·0·Technology
Japanese companies are paying extra to employees using AI

Major Japanese corporations are launching a new system of financial incentives for employees to accelerate the integration of AI technologies into their workflows. Specifically, Honda Motor has begun paying special bonuses to employees for their AI proficiency. This measure is a response to the country's technological transformation lagging behind global trends. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the program introduced by Honda, employees can receive additional monthly payments of up to 150,000 yen (approximately 1,000 USD), depending on their level of AI expertise. The initiative is expected to cover nearly 45,000 employees. While 280 specialists have already started receiving these bonuses, the company plans to increase this number to 1,000 in the coming years.

Increasing efficiency and reducing costs

Through this step, Honda's management aims to build a team of internal experts who extensively utilize AI capabilities in vehicle design, manufacturing, and administrative processes. After closing the last fiscal year with a net loss of 423.9 billion yen, the company is placing special emphasis on automation and efficiency.

It is not just the automotive giant; representatives from other sectors are also attempting to make AI an integral part of daily work. For instance, the FamilyMart convenience store chain is requiring employees to include the use of AI tools in their personal work plans, which helps improve the technological literacy of the staff.

Changes are also being observed in the aviation sector. ANA (All Nippon Airways) has established the effective use of AI technologies as a key criterion for evaluating employee performance. Such an approach further encourages staff to master new tools.

According to ixbt.com, research conducted by Microsoft has shown that Japan significantly lags behind other developed countries in the adoption of generative AI in business. For this reason, Japanese companies are attempting to bridge this gap through financial incentives.

Experts believe that such an experience could be an interesting model not only for Japan but also for other regions, including technology companies in Uzbekistan. Paying higher salaries to employees who master AI increases competitiveness in the labor market and accelerates the adaptation of companies to the digital economy.

HondaЯпонияСунъий ИнтеллектТехнологияБизнес
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