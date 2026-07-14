Huawei introduces the new MatePad Air (2024) tablet: OLED screen and ultra-thin body

Chinese tech giant Huawei has updated its tablet lineup, unveiling the refined MatePad Air (2024) model. This device is expected to create strong competition in the tablet market, not only due to its elegant design but also its technical capabilities. The new generation is significantly thinner and lighter than its predecessor, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new MatePad Air is just 5.3 mm thick and weighs 509 grams. This is 0.6 mm thinner and 46 grams lighter than last year's model. Such compactness makes the device very convenient for holding for long periods or carrying in a bag.

High-quality OLED display and PaperMatte technology

The device's main highlight is its 12-inch OLED display. The screen operates at a resolution of 2800 x 1840 pixels and features a 144 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and fluid motion. The peak brightness reaches 1200 nit, allowing for easy readability even on sunny days.

Additionally, the screen is equipped with a special PaperMatte coating. This technology reduces glare and provides a natural writing feel when using the Huawei M-Pencil Pro, similar to writing on paper. This feature is undoubtedly a unique convenience for creators and students.

Autonomy and multimedia capabilities

Inside the tablet is a 10,100 mAh battery. The manufacturer claims this capacity is sufficient for up to 16 hours of video playback or 10 hours of high-quality HDR content streaming. Six built-in speakers guarantee a clear and powerful sound system for the user.

There are also updates regarding connectivity and cameras:

Support for the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard;

50 MP main camera;

12 MP front camera;

Flexibility with a special keyboard case without a touchpad.

For now, pricing and availability vary by region. The tablet is expected to arrive in the Uzbekistan market through official Huawei stores and distributors. With its premium features, the MatePad Air (2024) could be a worthy rival to the Apple iPad Air and Samsung Galaxy Tab series.