Iran reportedly tracked US military via vulnerabilities in global communication systems

·45·Technology
Iran reportedly tracked US military via vulnerabilities in global communication systems

The Iranian government has successfully identified the locations of US military personnel in the Middle East by exploiting known vulnerabilities in international telecommunications infrastructure. This espionage campaign took place during a period of heightened regional tension and the onset of armed conflict, as reported by the Financial Times. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to reports, Iranian intelligence services exploited a suite of protocols known as Signaling System 7 (SS7). SS7 has long served as the backbone for 2G and 3G networks and is used worldwide to route calls and messages for subscribers. The Mobile Surveillance Monitor research center and anonymous government sources have confirmed that it is possible to remotely track mobile devices using this technology.

Exploiting SS7 protocols and advertising technologies

Vulnerabilities in the SS7 network are not new to intelligence agencies. Through this system, it is possible to determine the location of a mobile phone user anywhere in the world. Using this method, Iran obtained precise coordinates of US forces stationed at military bases and hotels in Iraq, Bahrain, and other Middle Eastern countries. The obtained data was subsequently used to launch strikes on these facilities, resulting in several injuries.

Furthermore, Iran did not limit its espionage campaign to SS7. The report notes that advertising technologies (AdTech), intended for displaying targeted ads to mobile users, were also abused. This is another effective method for collecting personal data through technologies widely used in everyday life.

This situation demonstrates how critical gaps in digital infrastructure, rather than just weaponry, play a significant role in modern warfare. The security of global communication networks poses a serious threat not only to ordinary users but also to strategic security at the state level.

Experts believe that despite the SS7 system being outdated, it remains a primary communication protocol in many countries. This allows hackers and state-sponsored groups to conduct surveillance on a global scale. This incident has once again brought the need to revise international telecommunications security standards to the forefront.

IranUSACybersecurityTechnologyEspionage
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