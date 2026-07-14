New York Announces Moratorium on Construction of Large Data Centers

·25·Technology
New York Announces Moratorium on Construction of Large Data Centers

New York state has become the first in the U.S. to temporarily halt the construction of large data centers amid the rapid development of AI technologies. A decree signed by Governor Kathy Hochul restricts the issuance of permits for new projects to conserve energy resources and protect the environment. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This decision affects large projects with a capacity of 50 MW or more and is expected to impact over a dozen ongoing construction processes. According to Ixbt.com, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation has halted permit issuance for all pending projects. The moratorium will remain in effect for approximately one year, until the environmental impact of data centers in the state is fully assessed.

Resource Scarcity and Public Concern

At a press conference in Brooklyn, Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized that technological progress should not come at the cost of higher utility bills, depleted water reserves, or noise pollution for residents. "Such centers should only be built in areas that are prepared to host them and where the local community has given its consent," she added. The Governor is also considering forcing data centers to pay into a special fund to support the state's power grid and eliminating tax incentives provided to them.

The race in the field of AI has sharply increased the demand for computing power. According to BloombergNEF analysis, by 2030, nearly a quarter of newly built data centers will have a capacity exceeding 500 MW. This places immense pressure not only on power grids but also on water resources required for cooling systems.

Public opinion has also shifted significantly in recent years. According to a study by the Pew Research Center, only 10% of Americans say they are more excited than concerned about AI technologies. Two-thirds of respondents noted they are worried that data centers will drive up electricity prices. Many even stated they would prefer an Amazon warehouse in their community over a data center.

Political Conflicts

This move by New York may clash with federal-level policy. Specifically, the Donald Trump administration has been supportive of data center development. Recently, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission instructed operators to create "fast lanes" to accelerate the process of connecting such centers to the grid.

Nevertheless, state lawmakers are pushing for even stricter measures. The New York legislature is currently discussing bills that would pause projects over 20 MW for one year, or in some proposals, up to three years. Previously, the state of Maine passed similar legislation, but the governor vetoed it.

In conclusion, this moratorium in New York has brought the issue of balancing technological giants and environmental sustainability to the forefront globally. The infrastructure required for the development of AI is now under strict scrutiny, not only from an economic perspective but also from the standpoint of social and environmental responsibility.

New YorkData-centerAIEcologyEnergy
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

A New Giant in the AI Market: DeepSeek Secures $1.5 Billion InvestmentA New Giant in the AI Market: DeepSeek Secures $1.5 Billion InvestmentToday, 21:54Next flight from Baikonur: Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft heads to the International Space StationNext flight from Baikonur: Soyuz MS-29 spacecraft heads to the International Space StationToday, 21:51Meta may introduce limits on AI costs for engineersMeta may introduce limits on AI costs for engineersToday, 21:25Google Images gets a redesign: Now it becomes a source of visual inspiration like PinterestGoogle Images gets a redesign: Now it becomes a source of visual inspiration like PinterestToday, 21:25Superhuman introduces revolutionary AI feature for email managementSuperhuman introduces revolutionary AI feature for email managementToday, 20:59Huawei introduces the new MatePad Air (2024) tablet: OLED screen and ultra-thin bodyHuawei introduces the new MatePad Air (2024) tablet: OLED screen and ultra-thin bodyToday, 20:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures