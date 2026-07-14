Superhuman introduces revolutionary AI feature for email management

·26·Technology
Superhuman introduces revolutionary AI feature for email management

Superhuman, a platform known for its speed and efficiency in the email market, has launched an updated auto-draft feature designed to save users time. This innovation not only automates responses to incoming emails but also learns the user's personal tone of voice to generate natural-sounding text as if written by a human. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

In recent years, with the development of Large Language Models (LLM), many companies have attempted to delegate email sorting and responding to AI. However, in many cases, such systems provided texts that seemed overly formal or "robotic." The Superhuman update aims to solve this problem by analyzing the user's previous correspondence and offering three draft response options that match their style.

A new level of AI and practical results

According to company founder Rahul Vohra, previous versions of the system were based on older models like GPT-3.5. The new generation auto-draft feature uses several advanced models, allowing for a better understanding of email context. Testing showed that 40% of generated emails were sent within a day, and most surprisingly, 60% of them were sent by users without any edits.

In practice, this feature performs daily tasks such as confirming meeting times, declining requests, or asking for information excellently. For example, the system learns the user's work schedule. If it initially suggests scheduling a meeting at midnight and the user declines, the next time the AI will automatically prepare a draft response that rejects such inconvenient times.

For users to further personalize their profiles, they can go to Settings > Personalization and add their workplace, job title, and even frequently used files or links. This helps the AI prepare more accurate and meaningful responses.

Although the system is not yet perfect and sometimes suggests responses that require editing, it is becoming an invaluable assistant for professionals who receive hundreds of emails a day. Through this technology, Superhuman aims to free users from spending long hours at the keyboard and allow them to focus on more important strategic tasks.

SuperhumanArtificial IntelligenceEmailTechnologyGPT
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