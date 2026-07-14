Spotify introduces an interactive AI assistant similar to ChatGPT for users

Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, has launched a new AI-powered interactive assistant for its users. Through this innovation, users can now interact with the app just like ChatGPT, ask for help in selecting music, and analyze their listening history. This step is part of Spotify's strategy to evolve from a simple player into an intelligent personal companion. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The new feature is currently available to Premium subscribers on iOS and Android devices in countries such as the USA, Ireland, and Sweden. This technology is in beta, meaning the system is still learning and will be improved based on user feedback. According to TechCrunch, Spotify is using both its own proprietary developments and AI models from other major providers for this system.

A new approach to the world of music

The interactive assistant helps the user not only by playing music but also by providing deep analytical insights. For example, listeners can ask detailed questions about the history of a song's creation, album release dates, or new works by their favorite artists. Unlike the previously introduced AI DJ feature, the new chat system can engage in two-way communication with the user.

Users can start a conversation using text or voice commands on the app's home page or in the "Now Playing" section. The system understands requests like "find me artists I haven't heard before" and allows for refining results with follow-up clarifications such as "make it more upbeat" or "only include tracks released in the last few years."

Personal archive and smart management

The new AI assistant also remembers your past listening habits well. You can ask it "when did I first listen to this song?" or request an analysis of which genres you have been leaning towards recently. This helps users better understand their own tastes.

In addition, the following actions can be performed via chat:

Saving songs to your personal library;

Adding new tracks to the queue;

Instantly subscribing to artists you like;

Quickly sorting music to match a specific mood or tempo.

Spotify plans to gradually adapt this technology for other regions and languages. It is expected that an English version or a localized form of this feature will be available to users in Uzbekistan in the future. Currently, the platform is trying to get ahead of its competitors through its AI DJ and ChatGPT-integrated playlist creation tools.

In conclusion, Spotify has taken the management of its vast audio catalog (music, podcasts, and audiobooks) to a new level using AI. There is no doubt that such technologies will completely change the culture of consuming musical content in the future.