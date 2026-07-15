SpaceX prepares for Starship flight: Super Heavy moved to the launch pad

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, is on the verge of taking another giant leap in space exploration. At the Starbase spaceport in Texas, final preparations for the next test flight of the Starship system are underway. Specifically, the massive Super Heavy Booster 20 has been successfully transported to the Pad 2 launch site. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, engineers are preparing to lift and install this massive structure onto the orbital launch table. According to ixbt.com, this process is critical to the success of the Starship project. This system is the most powerful rocket complex in human history, designed to transport cargo and passengers to the Moon and Mars in the future.

Technical capabilities and testing processes

Recently, SpaceX released high-quality photos and videos of the static fire tests conducted for the Super Heavy V3 first stage. During this test, all 33 Raptor engines were ignited simultaneously and operated stably for 15 seconds. Such complex tests are conducted to prove that the system can withstand extreme loads during flight.

The Starship system consists of two main parts: the Starship spacecraft itself (upper stage) and the 70-meter-tall Super Heavy booster. The uniqueness of the system lies in its design for full reusability. This allows for a drastic reduction in the cost of space flights.

Flight time and expected results

According to information released by the company, the 13th test flight of the Starship system is expected to take place this week. A 90-minute launch window at the Starbase spaceport in Texas is scheduled to open on July 16 at 17:45 local time (early morning of July 17 in Uzbekistan time).

This test flight is a significant event not only for SpaceX but for the entire global aerospace industry. Technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan will also be able to follow this process via online platforms. If the flight is successful, it will bring Elon Musk one step closer to his dream of colonizing Mars.

As a reminder, each new flight within the Starship project serves to correct previous errors and improve the technology. Currently, the eyes of the world are fixed on this massive metal structure in Texas, and specialists are repeatedly checking the integrity of all systems.