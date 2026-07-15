Three bank-related fraud cases uncovered in Kashkadarya

·1·Society
Three bank-related fraud cases uncovered in Kashkadarya

Three cases of fraud and embezzlement related to the operations of commercial banks have been uncovered in the Kashkadarya region. Pre-investigation checks suggest that a bank employee and former mahalla agents gained the trust of citizens to misappropriate their savings and loan funds.

“High-interest deposit” promised in Kitob

An investigation conducted by the Kitob district department of the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office revealed a case involving D.Sh., a leading specialist at a regional branch of a commercial bank.

According to reports, the individual gained the trust of citizens by claiming that the bank offered high-interest deposits.

The investigation found that the suspect accepted a total of 19,000 USD and 300 million soums from two citizens. However, instead of placing these funds into the bank as deposits, the suspect allegedly misappropriated the money.

Another case follows a loan promise in Kokdala

In the Kokdala district, a case was identified involving A.B., a former mahalla agent at a banking services center of one of the commercial banks.

The suspect allegedly promised a citizen a loan of 60 million soums through acquaintances in high positions.

According to the information, the suspect took 300 USD and 1 million soums from the citizen. It was also discovered that the suspect misappropriated the 60 million soum loan that had been approved.

During the investigation, 2 million soums of these funds were returned through procedural measures.

Loan issued in a citizen's name in Muborak

Another case was recorded in the Muborak district.

It is reported that G.A., who worked as a former mahalla agent at a branch of a commercial bank, gained the trust of a citizen. Using forged documents, the suspect allegedly took out a loan of 47 million soums in the citizen's name and misappropriated the funds.

During the investigation, these loan funds were fully returned to the bank.

How much money is involved in the three cases?

Region

Suspect

Case

Amount

Kitob

Leading specialist of the regional bank branch

Promise of deposit placement

19,000 USD and 300 million soums

Kokdala

Former mahalla agent

Loan facilitation and misappropriation of funds

60 million soums, 300 USD, and 1 million soums

Muborak

Former mahalla agent

Loan issued in a citizen's name

47 million soums

Criminal cases have been initiated in all three instances, and investigation activities are ongoing.

A painful signal for citizens

There is a common thread in these cases: citizens trusted individuals who introduced themselves as bank employees or people close to the banking system, handing over their money or providing their documents.

In particular, promises such as "high-interest deposits," "getting a loan through acquaintances," or "I will handle the documents myself" can be very dangerous warning signs.

Banking services should only be conducted through official counters, bank applications, contracts, and supporting documents. Handing over cash or submitting documents based on "trust" can later turn into a major problem.

What precautions are necessary?

To prevent such situations, it is important for citizens to follow these rules:

• Deposits should only be opened through a bank counter or an official mobile application;
• Handing cash directly to a bank employee is dangerous;
• Paying a "middleman" to obtain a loan is not a legal path;
• Any loan agreement and deposit document must be officially certified;
• Do not hand over passport or ID card details to strangers;
• In case of any suspicion, contact the bank's call center or an official branch.

Simply put, the phrase "I have a contact at the bank" is not a guarantee for handing over money.

Investigation continues

Criminal cases have been initiated regarding all three situations under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code.

Investigation activities are currently underway. According to the law, any person is considered innocent until their guilt is proven by a court verdict.

Therefore, a final legal assessment of these cases will be provided by investigative and judicial authorities.

What maintains trust in a bank?

The most important capital in the banking system is customer trust. If a citizen is deceived regarding their deposit or loan, it is not only their personal loss but also affects confidence in the entire financial system.

These cases uncovered in Kashkadarya show that transparency in banking services, employee oversight, and the financial literacy of citizens are becoming increasingly important.

In your opinion, to protect citizens from such fraud, should control in banks be strengthened, or should more awareness campaigns on financial literacy be conducted for the population?

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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