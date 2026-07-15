46-degree scorching heat returns to Uzbekistan

In Uzbekistan, anomalous hot weather will persist on July 16. According to Uzhydromet, air temperatures are expected to rise to 46 degrees in some regions.

According to the forecast, dry and slightly cloudy weather will prevail across the republic. No precipitation is expected. Only in some areas may wind speeds increase, potentially causing dust storms.

The highest temperatures are expected to be recorded in the Bukhara, Navoi, Kashkadarya, and Surkhandarya regions. In these areas, daytime temperatures will heat up to 41–46 degrees.

In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and the Khorezm region, daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 40–45 degrees, while in the Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, and Samarkand regions, it will be around 38–43 degrees.

No precipitation is expected in the Fergana Valley regions either. In Andijan, Namangan, and Fergana, daytime air temperatures will rise to 38–43 degrees.

In the capital, Tashkent, the weather will be slightly cloudy. Daytime temperatures are expected to be around 40–42 degrees, and nighttime temperatures around 26–28 degrees.

In mountainous areas, the weather will be relatively cooler, with 30–35 degrees during the day and 15–20 degrees at night.

Synoptics note that from July 15 to 17, very hot air currents from the south will continue to enter the territory of Uzbekistan. For this reason, air temperatures across most of the republic may rise to 41–43 degrees, and up to 44–46 degrees in northern, southern, and desert areas.