Stripe and Advent intend to acquire payment system PayPal for $53.4 billion

·2·Technology
Stripe and Advent intend to acquire payment system PayPal for $53.4 billion

A major deal is expected in the digital payments market. Stripe and private equity firm Advent International have submitted a formal offer to acquire the electronic payment giant PayPal. Valued at approximately $53.4 billion, this transaction could become one of the largest events in the financial technology sector. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports. according to

According to Reuters, the offer was submitted earlier this month and is backed by nearly $50 billion in financing guaranteed by banks. Under the plan, Stripe and Advent International intend to split PayPal shares equally (50/50). This is not Stripe's first attempt to acquire its competitor.

In February of this year, reports circulated that Stripe was in preliminary talks with PayPal, but the process did not reach the stage of a formal offer at that time. Now, it is clear that the parties are moving forward with concrete figures and financial sources. If this deal is successfully concluded, the two largest payment systems in the global market will merge.

Market balance of power

PayPal currently has over 440 million active users worldwide and is expected to process $1.8 trillion in transactions during 2025. For its part, Stripe is not falling behind: the volume of payments passing through the company amounts to $1.9 trillion. Notably, Stripe's market valuation has risen to $159 billion this year.

This potential deal comes at a critical and difficult time for PayPal. Since taking office in March, the company's new CEO, Enrique Lores, warned about declining financial performance. Currently, the company is trying to overcome the crisis by cutting costs by $1.5 billion and reducing its workforce by 20 percent.

This news is also significant for users and entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan. Although PayPal has not been operating in full functional mode in our region for a long time, a merger with Stripe could change the global payment infrastructure. It is possible that this will pave the way for new and more flexible financial solutions to enter Central Asian markets in the future.

So far, representatives of PayPal, Stripe, and Advent International have refrained from providing official comments on these reports. Experts believe that such a massive deal could face serious scrutiny from antitrust regulators, as the merger of two giants would have a drastic impact on the competitive environment.

StripePayPalAdvent InternationalFintechTechnology
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