Nubia Navi X Ultra: First smartphone with an AI agent to be unveiled

The AI race in the smartphone market is reaching a new level. The Nubia brand, owned by ZTE, is preparing to showcase its next flagship, the Nubia Navi X Ultra. The company is boldly calling this device the "first smartphone to bring AI to the world." The official debut will take place during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC 2026) in Shanghai, held from July 17-20. This is reported by news source.

According to Ixbt.com, the design of the new flagship is no longer a secret. The Nubia Navi X Ultra will be available in four colors: black, light pink, silver, and blue. The back panel features the brand logo in the center, with a horizontal camera module housing three lenses. In terms of design, the device is expected to look modern and compact.

System intelligence and "AI-agent" capabilities

Nubia President Ni Fei apologized to users for the slight delay in the smartphone's launch. He emphasized that this delay was due to perfecting the device. The smartphone will be equipped with ByteDance's Doubao mobile assistant. This is not just a chatbot that answers questions or writes text, but a true "agent" that understands natural language and can independently perform multi-step tasks across various applications.

This system-level intelligence has the ability to manage processes within the smartphone. For example, it can open multiple apps sequentially upon user command, process data, and provide a final result. This differs significantly from simple AI features currently on the market and is said to completely change the mobile user experience.

Nubia is positioning this model not just as a concept, but as a full-fledged flagship intended for the mass market. Given the high interest in the brand's gaming and innovative smartphones, the Navi X Ultra is undoubtedly a long-awaited novelty for tech enthusiasts. In particular, the system-level integration of AI will help simplify daily tasks.

Competition and market trends

Interestingly, Nubia is not alone in this direction. Recently, the Chinese company StepFun, founded by former Microsoft employees, introduced its StepX Neo model. They also announced their device as the first mass-market "AI-agent" smartphone capable of performing multi-step tasks.

In summary, the Nubia Navi X Ultra smartphone stands out with the following key features:

System-level Doubao AI assistant;

Natural language understanding and execution of complex commands;

Choice of four modern body colors;

Powerful camera system with three sensors;

Flagship status intended for mass production.

For now, full technical specifications and pricing remain confidential. All details will be revealed at the exhibition in Shanghai in a few days.