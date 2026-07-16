Sheryl Sandberg invests $10 million in AI-powered vehicle inspection startup

·37·Technology
Sheryl Sandberg invests $10 million in AI-powered vehicle inspection startup

Former Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg has led a $10 million investment round for Self Inspection, a startup specializing in AI-powered vehicle technical inspections. Founded in San Diego, the project offers a system to detect vehicle damage using a standard smartphone camera. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, this investment, made by the Bernthal Venture Partners family office, aims to digitize traditional and complex inspection processes in the automotive industry. To date, the startup has successfully inspected over 1 million vehicles for rental fleets, financial companies, and auctions. Specifically, the financial division of Stellantis uses this platform to evaluate vehicles at the end of their lease terms.

Technological revolution in the industry

Sheryl Sandberg noted that the largest tech companies are usually born from transforming massive industries in need of change. "Vehicle condition assessment impacts billions of dollars in decisions every year, yet data remains fragmented. We believe Self Inspection will create the unified reporting system the automotive industry needs," she said in a statement.

The main advantage of the Self Inspection system is its simplicity. The company sells its software to clients like Stellantis, who then send a special link to vehicle owners. The user takes photos of the car via their smartphone, and the app guides the process, ensuring all angles are covered. This eliminates the need to visit expensive equipment or specialized stations.

AI and database

The captured images are compared against the world's largest database of damaged vehicles owned by Self Inspection. The AI not only identifies defects but also assesses their severity. As a result, the user receives a detailed PDF report within minutes, including repair costs, a list of necessary spare parts, and labor requirements.

In an interview last year, company CEO Constantine Yaremtso stated that they are leveraging the fact that everyone has a high-quality camera in their pocket. The system also has the capability to pull data from the vehicle's OBD2 computer for more precise information, allowing for remote analysis of internal faults.

In addition to Sandberg, this investment round included participation from former Tesla president Jon McNeill’s DVx Ventures fund, as well as strategic investors like U.S. AutoForce and Westlake Financial. Currently, startups like Toma, Flair, and BidBus are also attempting to implement AI in the automotive market, but Self Inspection is positioning itself as a leader in democratizing technical inspections.

Sheryl SandbergArtificial IntelligenceSelf InspectionAutomotiveInvestment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi's new Redmi 17 4G smartphone leaked before official presentationXiaomi's new Redmi 17 4G smartphone leaked before official presentationToday, 21:27Google AI Mode now integrates with third-party applicationsGoogle AI Mode now integrates with third-party applicationsToday, 21:26AI-powered travel agency Fora becomes a $1 billion unicornAI-powered travel agency Fora becomes a $1 billion unicornToday, 21:24Members of the dangerous Scattered Spider hacking group imprisoned in the UKMembers of the dangerous Scattered Spider hacking group imprisoned in the UKToday, 21:00Revolution in India's space industry: Vikram-1 private rocket prepares for its maiden flightRevolution in India's space industry: Vikram-1 private rocket prepares for its maiden flightToday, 20:57A Revolution for Developers: Now You Can Order Food via Command LineA Revolution for Developers: Now You Can Order Food via Command LineToday, 20:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures