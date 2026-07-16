Former DeepMind researcher secures $300 million valuation for Elorian startup

The technological race in the field of AI is reaching a new level: the Elorian startup, founded by former Google DeepMind researcher Andrew Dai, has attracted investor attention even before presenting a finished product. According to ixbt.com, citing the Build Mode project, the company managed to raise $55 million in investment, reaching a market valuation of $300 million. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

For over a decade, Andrew Dai has been involved in developing some of the world's most influential AI systems, including research that laid the foundation for the creation of the ChatGPT model. After leaving Google, he decided to focus his attention on Visual AI. In his view, while text and code-writing models have advanced, there are still significant gaps in the field of visual understanding and logical reasoning.

Visual AI: The frontier of new possibilities

The founder of Elorian notes that current AI models show excellent results in mathematics, physics, and programming, but progress in analyzing visual data is uneven. The startup's main goal is to create models that reach the level of Visual AGI. These systems will not only be able to see images but also understand complex logical relationships within them, much like a human.

During the fundraising process, Andrew Dai prioritized choosing strategic partners over investors offering the highest price. As a result, giants like NVIDIA and Menlo Ventures joined the project. For Dai, partners who understand the real challenges of creating AI and support technical processes proved more important than the company's paper valuation.

Attracting talent from Big Tech

Following a successful investment round, one of the biggest tasks facing Elorian is poaching top talent from Big Tech corporations. According to Andrew Dai, agility and the ability to explain complex technical ideas in simple language are the main competitive advantages for startups. He is using this exact approach to attract world-class researchers to his team.

This news is also significant for IT professionals and researchers in Uzbekistan. The growing demand and investment volume for AI in the global market show that even small teams can attract large capital with the right strategy. Visual AI technologies are expected to revolutionize security systems, medical diagnostics, and autonomous vehicles in the future.

As seen in the case of Elorian, in the modern tech market, not only finished products but also a strong scientific foundation and a clear, goal-oriented vision are highly valued. Andrew Dai and his team now plan to spend the raised funds on creating the first prototypes in the field of visual intelligence.