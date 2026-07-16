Did Iran order the Houthis to close the Red Sea?

·53·World
Did Iran order the Houthis to close the Red Sea?

Reports have circulated that Iran has instructed the Houthi movement in Yemen to prepare to block the oil shipping route through the Red Sea. Citing three sources, Reuters reported that such a measure could be implemented if the U.S. strikes Iran's energy infrastructure.

According to the information, this plan was discussed at the level of Iranian leadership, and Houthi representatives were notified. However, sources did not clarify how this message was delivered or whether it was sent following recent statements by U.S. President Donald Trump. The Iranian Foreign Ministry and the Houthi movement have not yet provided an official comment on this report.

According to Reuters, the Houthis are preparing for potential military action by deploying missiles and drones around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Sources noted that the weapons have been positioned in areas adjacent to Hodeidah and the Gulf of Aden, with only the relevant order pending.

Experts emphasize that potential tension in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait poses a serious risk to the global oil market. If shipping in this route is restricted, it could negatively impact energy supplies and lead to further price increases in global markets.

At the same time, sources close to the Houthis indicated that representatives of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps are closely monitoring the situation in Yemen and coordinating strategic decisions.

In recent days, the situation in the region has become more tense. The Houthis announced that they had carried out missile attacks on Saudi Arabia. This is fueling concerns that it could undermine the relative peace that has lasted for several years.

Analysts believe that if key shipping lanes in the Red Sea remain at risk, it could have a serious impact not only on the situation in the Middle East but also on the entire global energy market.

IranHouthisRed SeaOil MarketMiddle East
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