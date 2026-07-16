Fire breaks out in a house in Andijan

Today, July 16, a fire occurred in a house in the city of Andijan. This was reported by the Andijan Regional Emergency Situations Department.

It is noted that at 14:29, the Emergency Situations Department received a report of a fire at a house located in the "Mirpostin" neighborhood citizens' assembly in Andijan. Following this, fire and rescue crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Experts arrived at the scene at 14:38 and contained the fire in a short time. The fire was completely extinguished at 14:45.

As a result of the incident, the canopy area of the house, approximately 15 square meters, was damaged by fire. At the same time, thanks to the prompt actions of the rescuers, 300 square meters of the residential property were saved from the fire.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the fire. Currently, work is underway to determine the causes of the incident and the amount of material damage caused.