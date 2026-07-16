Opportunity to be created for placing online restrictions on cars and houses via MyGov

In Uzbekistan, property owners will be able to remotely place restrictions on pledging or transferring their vehicles or real estate to another person. The new service will be launched on the MyGov portal starting October 1, 2026.

The owner places and removes the restriction personally

According to the Presidential Decree No. PQ–265 adopted on July 15, individuals and legal entities will be able to place online restrictions on objects belonging to them by right of ownership.

The restriction will apply to the following assets:

real estate objects;

cars;

motorcycles and other motor vehicles.

Through this service, it will be possible to place and remove restrictions on pledging or mortgaging property, as well as on carrying out transactions aimed at alienation — that is, transferring it to another person.

Individuals will verify via Face-ID

Before placing a restriction, citizens will need to verify their identity using Face-ID technology.

This process is intended to verify through biometric identification that the owner is the one making the request. Removing the restriction can also be done via MyGov.

Owner Verification procedure Individual Via Face-ID Legal entity Via electronic digital signature

Separate requirement set for companies

Restrictions on real estate or vehicles belonging to legal entities will be placed based on the decision of the general meeting of founders, participants, or shareholders.

After that, the application will be verified with the organization's electronic digital signature. This is aimed at preventing a single person from independently placing a restriction on company property.

Why is the new service important?

The current procedure allows the owner to strengthen control over their property. For example, if there are no plans to sell or pledge a car or house in the near future, it will be possible to place a restriction on it in advance.

This capability is expected to serve as an additional protective measure in preventing unauthorized or suspicious transactions related to property. At the same time, if necessary, the owner can remove the restriction directly on the portal.

The procedure will be operational from October 1

The new electronic service will be introduced on the Unified Interactive State Services Portal starting October 1, 2026. It is established in the President's decree aimed at improving state services provided to the population and creating additional conveniences for citizens.

Thus, it will not be necessary to visit an office to place an important restriction related to the disposal of a house or car — the entire process will be carried out via MyGov.

Do you think such a restriction can reduce property-related fraud?